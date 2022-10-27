Mukono school fire: How school administrators are handling learners

School administrators yesterday revealed how they are struggling to manage the situation at Salama School for the Blind in Luga Village, Mukono District.

The school head teacher, Mr Francis Kinubi, said a sombre mood still lingers among the pupils and the staff.

“ Up to now tears are still rolling down some pupils’ faces, including us the staff but we are trying to engage in different activities to keep us busy,” Mr Kinubi said.

The school has resorted to providing learners with entertainment such as Television. Various games such as piano, and cards have also been introduced to distract learners from the incident.

He said a team from the Ministry of Health is offering counselling services to the youngsters.

“After being psychologically tortured, the ministry has sent us officials to handle the counselling,” he said.

The school is expecting the Royal visit tomorrow and Mr Kinubi said school administrators have resolved to keep the learners at school during Princess Anne’s visit.

He is, however, skeptical of the visit.

“The organising committee came here yesterday evening and I tried to ask them about the Royal visit progress but they didn’t get back to me and when I call they don’t answer,” he said.

He said the Royal visit would console the school members following the tragic incident.

The deputy head teacher, Mr Lawrence Tumusiime, however, said they have decided to send away all the pupils that were in dormitory.

“They had a lot of fear and we told the parents to take them for two weeks so that they can forget about the incident. All the other children are still around though there are those that were taken by their parents yesterday without seeking permission,” he said.

Ms Hanna Namusosa, a teacher, said they are trying to provide food for these children although some have lost appetite.

“ Different visitors are turning up with donations of food and drinks to help our children have a variety,” she said.

Ms Namusosa noted that some of the children did not sleep due to fear.

“They kept a wake and some could ask for teachers all the time to keep around them,” she said.

Parents of the 11 children who died in the fire have been taken for DNA tests to have bodies for burial.