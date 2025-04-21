MUST alumni push for health, science tourism





Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST) students, alumni and staff, under the umbrella of the MUST Convocation are pushing for the establishment of health and science tourism in Uganda to help scientists learn the dynamics of dealing with modern pandemics such as Murburg, Ebola, bird flu, and Covid-19.

Speaking on April 12 at the Convocation dinner as the university alumni were fundraising for about Shs530m to support the university under the theme Building My Alma Mater, Prof Dominic Byaruhanga, the keynote speaker, noted that there has been a rise of modern pandemics which are linked to eating bush meat and lack of proper management to prepare carnival meat.

Prof Byaruhanga called for the need of science and health tourism in Uganda where scientists will do more research on the rate at which human beings exchange viruses with animals.

“When we were habituating gorillas in 1992 and 1993, we had an interaction distance limit with the primates of three metres so that we do not exchange viral pathogens such as flu, but with the advent of vaccines, there is a lot of complacency, people no longer care about the standards and if we are to control exchange and transmission of pathogens from human to wild animals, then we must be very careful and researchers must put in the work,” Prof Byaruhanga said.

He said modern scientists should consult some elderly people who lived well with wild organisms without contracting diseases.

“We need to engage the old people, investigate and write this information before they die. For example, how did they manage to live with wild organisms yet they never contracted the pathogen? That is what we call citizen science, indigenous traditional knowledge, and that is why we cannot only limit study to lecture rooms,” he highlighted.

At the dinner meant to help fundraise monies to construct an advanced iconic gate and perimeter wall at the town campus, the MUST chancellor, Prof Charles Mark Olweny, commended the Convocation club for their plan to fundraise for the construction of the perimeter wall fence, gate, and expand the parking yard at the university, encouraging them to push on as they are building for other generations to come.

“The completion will no doubt improve the safety and pride of MUST as a tertiary institution of learning, some of us went to school, to colleges, to universities but it is not common to find a group like this celebrating what they have achieved and what they plan to do for the future,” Prof Olweny said.

He adds: “I don’t want to disappoint my colleagues here, MUST must succeed and that success depends on you and me. Remember that you are not building the institution for yourself but for your children and your grandchildren. I suggest that you perhaps meet often to fundraise.”

Ms Hope Mudondo, a fourth-year student of Bachelors of Medical Laboratory Science, believes that the idea of promoting science and health tourism in Uganda is an intriguing one, hoping that it will leverage the country's rich biodiversity and growing healthcare infrastructure.

“Uganda could attract international visitors seeking specialised medical treatments or wellness services. This will not only generate revenue and create jobs, but also promote research collaborations and knowledge sharing,” Ms Mudondo said.

She said it is essential to focus on developing necessary infrastructure, ensuring quality assurance, accreditation and prioritising sustainability to make this vision a reality.

MUST, the icon of technology

Prof Byaruhanga stated the need for an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Institute in the country spearheaded by MUST.

“MUST was by Act of parliament to advance Science and Technology, so by stature and owners of parliament, they are the owners and mother of Science and Technology…we are in the AI era, then that is why it should take the lead in spearheading Artificial Intelligence Institute in case it is established,” said the scientist.

Well done predecssors

When Prof Pauline Byakika Kyibwika, the MUST vice chancellor, took to the platform, she commended her predecessors, some of whom were present, including the founding vice chancellor Prof Fredrick I.B. Kayanja for shaping MUST into the reputable institution that it is.

“We recognise the importance of team work, inclusivity and diversity in building our Alma Mater. We acknowledge the contributions of our faculties, staff and alumni who have worked tirelessly to advance our mission. As we move forward, we will continue to foster an environment that promotes academic success, innovation and personal growth. We will listen to the voices and concerns of our university community, enhancing their experiences and services,” Prof Byakika said.

She conveyed her gratitude to her predecessors for the strong foundation they laid for our university.

“Let us all continue to build on this solid foundation that Prof Kayanja laid and that Prof Cerelestino Obua steered by working together. Let us propel MUST to even greater heights and, I invite all alumni, faculty and staff to remain engaged and committed to this vision.”

Student says

Regarding the MUST alumni's fundraising efforts to build an iconic gate and fence, Ms Mudondo said it is great to see the enthusiasm and sense of community among alumni, trusting that such a project could enhance the university's visibility and reputation and will create a sense of pride among its community members.

“Nevertheless, it is worth considering whether this project aligns with the university's strategic goals. Also, other pressing needs such as infrastructure development or research funding, should take priority,” Ms Mudondo said.

The student added that transparency and accountability in fundraising efforts will also be crucial to ensure the project's success. Ultimately, with careful planning and consideration, both initiatives could bring significant benefits to MUST and Uganda.

Meanwhile Mr Martin Tumukunde, a fourth-year student of Medicine, noted that science and health tourism is a visionary dream, much as having such a discussion now seems delusional because the local population cannot have quality health care.

“For now, we need to focus on improving health care delivery for Ugandans, then we can start thinking about that [the science and health tourism focus],” Mr Tumukunde said.

He added that the MUST Convocation is disconnected from the actual needs of the university, wondering why they are fundraising for the iconic gate and a perimeter wall yet there are urgent problems in the university. The dinner concluded with different members socialising and planning for their future events.