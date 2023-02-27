Nali credits mother for support in school

Josephine Nali is one of the many children in Uganda who have been raised by a single parent.

Nali is among the thousands of students that graduated recently from Makerere University with a Bachelor of Travel and Tourism Management.The young woman who hails from Busia District says her dream is to become a successful businesswoman in the travel and tourism industry and attaining this degree is a big step to achieve this.

“My ambition is to promote tourism in my region and country, be inspirational to the girl child and community at large,” Nali says.

Having lost her father in 2012 who was their breadwinner, life became so challenging for her and her siblings.

However, she says the struggles in life kept her strong and have contributed heavily to her hard work.

Nali says after her father’s death, her mother had to start up some small business, which enabled them to survive and also raise tuition in order stay in school.

“Sometimes I would feel like giving up but I would remember that I had to make my mother proud,” she says.

Her mother has been her source of strength, and her inspiration due to her hard work that has seen her raise her five children single handedly.

“My brother wanted me to join a teacher training college after my A-Level, because it was more affordable than university and seemed to have a ready job market. However, I went against his will and applied to Makerere Uiversity Business School (MUBS) so as to attain my desired dream of attaining a degree,” she reveals.

Nali says while their mother struggled to ensure their stability at home and school, she is grateful for this period because it shaped and gave her a better sense direction of who she wanted to be and how hard she had to work so as to attain her desired goals.

“During this trying time, I appreciated and respected my mother who in turn believed in me. So, we put hands together and did all kinds of jobs to raise my tuition and make this dream a reality and here I am,” she says with a wide smile.

At university & Miss Tourism

Nali says her background could not deter her from engaging in extracurricular activities. When the adverts came through for Miss Tourism in 2022, she contested as Miss Tourism Eastern region and emerged as first runner up. Given her new role it exposed her to many opportunities and privileges.

“I am happy to say that at least I have been privileged to travel almost the whole country, especially to tourism sites and some unprivileged communities,” she says.

Nali says as Miss Tourism Uganda is one platform that she will forever be grateful to because, “growing up, it was always my dream to be able to do something for myself and my community, and I have achieved this through joining the pageant.”

She added that, “I have also worked on different projects, for example promoting local tourism( Dolwe Island, on the east of Lake Victoria in Namayingo District. I discovered that the island full of fascinating rocks and mystery paintings which are gem for our industry) Promoting culture and tradition, Educating elementary-primary school pupils and teachers about leveraging production-based tourism as a tool of bottom up socio-economic intervention, promoting production based tourism, empowering the African woman and girl child using Global African Freedom, faith, heritage, culture, gender, youth , elder reciprocity, peace, sports and technology-based tourism.”

She also says the platform has given a boost to her self-esteem and confidence. It has also built her social network and has helped her to promote tourism in her region. The same has created employment opportunities and enabled her to travel to different places.

Role models

The graduate says her best hobby is travelling and she is going to achieve this after this great milestone in a field she is so passionate about.

She says she looks up to Mr Amos Wekesa, a businessman, entrepreneur and corporate executive, who is the founder, proprietor and managing director of Great Lakes Safaris Limited, a tour operating company, in the African Great Lakes region.

She adds that Wekesa’s story from Poverty to CEO inspires her a lot and also his tremendous impact on Uganda’s tourism industry.

Mother says

Teopista Nafula, describes her daughter as a hardworking and ambitious girl whom she believes will become what she wants to be in life given her resilience.

To my beautiful daughter, always remember: you are brave, you are capable, you are pretty, and you can accomplish anything your heart desires,” Nafula says.

She adds, “I know you have worked so hard to get where you are, and it is my pleasure to watch you achieve everything that you set out to do. I hope to be able to support you as well! We wish you all the best for your future.”

At a glance