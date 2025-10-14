Nandala pledges equal pay for teachers

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Presidential Candidate, Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi, has pledged to ensure equal pay for both science and humanities teachers.

While addressing locals in Bukwo Town in Bukwo District in Sebei Sub-region, Mr Nandala said it is unfortunate that children are not studying since the term began due to the ongoing teachers’ strike over low pay.

“Our children are not going to school because our teachers are striking because they are not being paid well. For example, a mathematics teacher teaches in English. That means an English teacher is the one who taught him English to be able to teach Math in English. Why would you then pay an English teacher little money?”

Mr Nandala asked. The teachers under the Uganda National Teachers Union (Unatu) have been on strike since September 15, protesting unequal pay structure that favours science teachers over their arts counterparts.

Mr Nandala said if he is elected president, his government will invest in education so that the children get quality education to accelerate the economic development of the country. He added that the country has a lot of money but because of corruption, it is being stolen by a few.

Mr Nandala said small businesses will be capitalised and given tax exemption to grow so that the ordinary people have money in their pockets.

“The businessmen are suffering because of loans, taxes. But we have a plan for small businesses. They will be given capital and will not be taxed until they grow; this will bring money into people’s pockets,” Mr Nandala said.

He also revealed that the FDC manifesto includes a plan for each village to receive Shs100 million for economic development. PDM He claimed that the current Parish Development Model (PDM) was originally an FDC initiative, but the government has failed to implement it effectively.

“Every year, Shs10 trillion is lost to corruption. If I get the opportunity to lead this country, I will ensure that this money is channelled into development,” Mr Nandala, who is also the chairperson of Bugisu Cooperative Union (BCU), said.

He pledged that the Uganda Agriculture Bank will be established and Sebei Cooperative Union restored to act as an engine to steer economic growth in the sub-region.

“We are going to invest money in agriculture, and the government will be in charge of marketing through cooperatives. This is the time for change and I am your own. You have suffered for 40 years, but it’s time to get money in your pocket,” he said.

Mr Nandala, in his campaign trail, also described himself as a hardworking man, committed to working with all Ugandans, regardless of tribe or religion, to develop the country’s economy.

“We want to transition leadership from military rule to civilian rule. President Museveni came into power to solve insecurity and that has largely been handled,” he said.

Residents interviewed in Bukwo said the poor state of roads and bridges has increased the cost of transporting their agricultural produce, keeping them in poverty despite the region’s fertile soils and favourable weather.

They added that access to quality agricultural inputs remains a major challenge, and finding reliable markets for their produce is equally difficult.

“This has left lots of farmers incurring heavy losses during the harvesting season. This is worsened by the absence of storage facilities and value added projects in the region,” Mr Martin Chebet, a resident of Bukwo Town Council, said.

Mr Mark Cherop, a project officer working with Kapchorwa Civil Society Organisations Alliance (KACSOA), said there is a need for the government to establish storage facilities per parish or sub-county in Sebei Sub-region to spur economic growth.