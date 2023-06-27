Nawangwe toughens on dons over inaugural lectures

Makerere University is considering revoking the title of professor from senior staff who have not presented their inaugural lectures.

According to the Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, all senior academic staff given the title of professor must fulfil the requirement.

“All professors upon promotion to the rank become candidates for delivering their professorial inaugural lectures where they share their achievements and showcase their research, innovations and teaching capable of making a difference in society,” Prof Nawangwe said.

“We are in the process of making professional inaugural lectures mandatory. The office of the Deputy Vice Chancellor in-charge of Academic Affairs is working on a policy that will soon be presented to the Senate for approval, so that necessary action can be taken against those who do not comply,” he added.

The vice chancellor was speaking during an inaugural lecture by Prof John H. Muyonga from the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences at Makerere last Friday.

Prof Nawangwe said promotion to full professor is a vigorous process in which the applicant’s research, teaching and service are thoroughly evaluated by peers in regard to their quality and impact at local, national and international levels.

Dr Umar Kakumba, the Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, added that the university may withdraw the professorship from non-compliant staff.

Dr Kakumba said the university would update guidelines and policy to make professorial inaugural lectures mandatory so that they can demonstrate that the university has potential to support development in and outside Uganda.

He said each professor will be given 12 to 24 months to fulfil this requirement.

“Nobody has presented themselves with readiness to undertake such lectures. They express interest but along the way, they say they are busy and ask for more time. This will no longer be acceptable,” he said.

Dr Kakumba said his office was ready to support at least four professors per semester to present the lectures.

While giving his inaugural lecture under the theme: Circular Bio-Economy, Applications to the Agri-Food Sector, Prof Muyonga said it is critical for people to minimise food wastage.

Prof Muyonga revealed that currently, a third of the food produced in Uganda is always lost between production and consumption.

“When you eat a mango, for example, you throw away approximately 60 percent of it. The peels and seeds will end up in a rubbish pit, yet these materials contain nutrients that are good for our health. They could be processed into other products. Pharmaceutical companies can utilise them,” he said.