New platform to secure interbank borrowing launched

Nakawa Vocational Training College is to be elevated to a university level offering degrees besides certificates and diploma programmes it currently runs.

Speaking at the 8th graduation ceremony, the college principal Fred Muwanga, said they also plan to introduce two new programmes.

"A total of 964 students are graduating with certificates and diplomas, the key drivers of vision 2040 that emphasizes developing our country. In the near future, students will be able to upgrade to degree in various programmes," he said last Friday.

Mr Muwanga said to be competitive in the labour market, the college has introduced an innovation and incubation centre that is also to be unveiled at Uganda Technical College Bushenyi.

He hailed government and JICA for funding the college as it strives to contribute to training skilled labour.

Mr Muwanga urged the graduands to be innovative and not a liability to their communities.

Ms Loy Florence Kyozaire, the chief executive officer, Association Sendea Uganda Ltd urged parents to continue supporting the graduates until they are employed or setup enterprises.

"Some parents will now start pushing the girls who have graduated to get married. Why are you rushing for grandchildren? Will you look after them?" she wondered.

Dr Titus Bitek Watmon, Chairman Governing Council said the College has recently got international accreditation and urged the private sector to take advantage of the facility equipped with modern machines.

"Next time you think of training, do not send them abroad, bring them here. We have the state of art modern machines as you have just seen," he said referring to Mr Lalani Sikander, chairman Roofings Group who was represented by the Business Development Manager, Mr Stuart Mwesigwa as the chief guest.

"In the private sector, we need people who are productive and hard working," Mr Sikander said.

Ms Ketty Lamaro, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Sport congratulated the college upon its graduation saying it’s one of the ministry' accountability for the resources it receives from government.