Niwagaba: Balancing leadership and academics

Believe Niwagaba, a second born in a family of four, had always shown interest in leadership from his early school days. In Primary Six, he contested for head boy, but was denied the opportunity.

“The school administration stopped me because they believed I was young and small, saying such would render me toothless among pupils,” Niwagaba recalls.

He did not give up as he shot for the post of a class councillor in Senior One but was denied again.

“Due to my height and petite physique the administration dropped me during the vetting process,” he recounts.

Breakthrough

The determination of the Kanungu born did not wane. He contested again for class councillor position in Senior Five, which he won.

“At the time, I had matured and I became a class councillor and in the next term I was re-elected,” he explains.

He was subsequently elected school speaker until his office term ended in the second term of Senior Six.

“After being rejected the opportunity of being a prefect due to my size and age in my primary and early secondary education, I was relieved. I felt a great accomplishment that at last I was beginning my political journey to exercise my political and leadership abilities,” Niwagaba shares.

Tough path

In February 2020, during his Senior Six vacation, he taught at a primary school before the start of the Covid-19 lockdown. When schools were shut down he had to stop teaching.

“Life became difficult, I had a fees balance in my Advanced Level that I had to clear, and with the help from my parents, we worked hard to get the money,” he recalls.

In the difficult days, he got to know of an essay competition that was happening in Kanungu. The essays were to be dropped off at Kanungu Broadcasting Services.

“The radio station was 20 kilometres from home, so I had to walk because there were no transport options since it was Lockdown, I walked to the station, dropped my essay and walked back home, it was a hectic time,” Niwagaba remembers. He won the essay competition and got a prize of Shs50,000. This helped him contest for the district youth chairman seat.

“The money helped me as I campaigned, I was able to move and talk to people,” he explains.

He mobilised friends and got financial support and advice, well-wishers and some political leaders in the district.

The trail was not easy as he faced difficulties while campaigning but that did not deter him from what he wanted.

“I was belittled due to my small size and age, despite contesting for a youth position, people told me to leave the seat for an older person,” he remembers.

Niwagaba notes that since he was on the Independent ticket and the other contenders were NRM, there was some tension.

Regardless of his setbacks, Niwagaba emerged winner of the district chairman seat in October 2020.

“I was really excited, I had high expectations for the position,” he says.

District youth chairman office

When asked why he contested for that seat, Niwagaba says he has always had a passion to serve others and longed to be a voice for the voiceless.

“I knew I would solve most of the challenges the Youth in Kanungu District face,” he explains.

Financial struggles

Niwagaba adds that many people think that the position comes with enough money but that was far from the truth.

“The position came with no salary. It was more of volunteering, the President stated that Youth Politics is an internship for leadership,” he recalls.

Believe Niwagaba seated with his course mates at Bishop Barham University College.

“When my UACE results came out in February 2020, I scored 15points in History, Literature, Divinity and ICT,” Niwagaba explains.

He hoped that he could get a government scholarship in Makerere University or any other public university but he did not.

“After failing with the public universities, I tried the loan scheme but the scholarships were for Science students, while the available Art slots were only for students with disabilities,” he recalls.

Due to financial constraints, Niwagaba almost gave up, but had hopes that the youth district chairman would get him a scholarship.

“On a trip to Kampala around November 2020, I met some young people who knew most government officials, ministers and other top government staff. They took me to meet with these dignitaries and I was assured of getting a scholarship,” Niwagaba shares.

“At the end of my time in Kampala, I realised the visit was in vain, I failed to get a scholarship. I was so sad and disappointed,” he recalls.

Hope around the corner

A light in the tunnel came in January 2021 when his cousin, who was a guild minister in Bishop Barham University College in Kabale heard of his ordeal and told him about a scholarship opportunity at UCU.

“He told me to apply for the partial scholarship, I applied and my application was accepted for the scholarship for the degree of Education,” he remembers.

Niwagaba says the university catered for 50 percent of his tuition. The other fees he would pay on his own. He joined Bishop Barham University College in February 2021.





UCU experience

“My time in UCU was good, the administration was very lenient whenever I had trouble raising part of my tuition, I was given a grace period to raise it,” he says.

He explains that the grace period helped him finish his studies.

Asked if he saw himself pursuing Education, he said he wanted to study journalism but the course was very expensive.

“When I was applying for the scholarship at UCU, I saw the course was really expensive and decided to change to education which I have learnt to like since the field of Language and Literature are similar to Journalism and Mass Communication,” Niwagaba says.

Niwagaba also stood for the post of Guild President in November 2021 at Bishop Barham, but lost with a small margin of ten votes.

Brilliant grades

“Knowing my classmates had started school earlier, I knew I had to concentrate and do my best, I consulted lecturers and other students in higher years,” he says.

He utilised the time he had lost since his course mates were ahead.

In results seen by Daily Monitor, Niwagaba graduated with a First Class Honours in Bachelor of Arts with Education (English Language and Literature). He was the best overall performer at Bishop Barham University College, a constituent college of UCU in Kabale with a CGPA of 4.58.

Quick notes

Future plans

Niwagaba plans to do a Master’s degree and PhD in English Language and Literature. He is also interested in pursuing bigger leadership positions since his tenure as district youth chairman of Kanungu District will end in 2025.

“I want to impact society through leadership,” he continues.

Role models