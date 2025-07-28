Nyaka extends education footprint to agribusiness

Nyaka Foundation, a community-driven organisation that has for years rescued and given hope to children of men and women who died of HIV/Aids through providing quality and meaningful education, has set its footprints in the agribusiness and financial sector to help their beneficiaries access quality jobs.

The foundation led by its founder and CEO Jackson Twesigye Kaguri, last week hosted the Harvard class of 23 Advanced Leadership Initiative, where officials, joined by different government technocrats and financial experts, discussed industrial growth and sustainability.





“We chose this topic of agribusiness and financial sector because our country’s backbone is agriculture not just traditional but we are also value added, and so we are trying to understand how do we improve it across the country as we expand as Nyaka from the current four districts where we operate to countrywide,” he said. Nyaka is involved in production, growing, packaging, and processing of dried pineapples, bananas.

“That is why we have brought in different experts from the Uganda Development Bank, Uganda Industrial Research Institute (UIRI), our Harvard people here who are potential investors because they are all looking for opportunities to invest and we want to seize it,” he added.

Philanthropy and personal story

Nyaka, according to Mr Twesigye started in 2001, when he used the $5,000 (Shs18m) meant for his house in the US to build a two-room school for the Nyaka community, and as well provide uniforms, pencils, rubbers, and pens, for the children which marked the starting of the foundation that has since created smiles on millions of vulnerable children’s faces. More than 2,000 students, from nursery through university, with their commitment emphasised on high-quality teaching, strong attendance, and above-average test scores sets us apart. “At Nyaka, we deliver community-driven solutions to uplift orphaned and vulnerable children in rural southwestern Uganda.

By empowering grandmothers as primary caregivers, providing healthcare services, and actively working to prevent and address sexual and gender-based violence, our entity creates a nurturing environment where children can learn, grow, and thrive,” Mr Twesigye told reporters at the sidelines of the event.

He added, “Orphaned children do not have money to pay for school, so we made it free. Education breaks barriers of poverty. My mother and father raised five of us, but they struggled because they had no money to send us to school. My father would buy one pencil and break it into five, so each one of us could have a piece. Because I had a fifth of the pencil, I ended up at Columbia University.”

The organisation runs mainly on four programmes including: education, grandmothers, health and nutrition, and sexual gender based violence.

“More than 300,000 community members have received free health care services and medical treatment, 23,000 grandmothers organised in 254 groups have received different forms of supportsuch as financial training, microloans, and housing. Also, 2000 students at primary, secondary, and university level have received support through the education programme, 1400 Sexual and Gender Based Violence survivors (especially under-age girls) have received support from Nyaka,” Mr Twesigye said.

Under the Grandmother programme, Mr Twesigye said 23,037 Nyaka grandmothers have been supported and dedicated themselves to caring for 92,148 orphaned Nyaka children. This innovative, scalable, home-based model of care, he said aids the healthy development of each child.

“We hold regular meetings to provide training and support, while our microfinance programs strengthen these households as women invest in each other and their own futures. Effects from the HIV/AIDS crisis are still felt in Uganda today and extreme poverty continues to destabilise families and put children at risk. Early on, Nyaka recognised that educating children needed to go hand in hand with ensuring their basic needs were also met at home. Sustaining families would mean providing adequate food, shelter, and economic opportunities,” he said.

Adding that these women step up for the sake of their communities, knowing they play a key role in strengthening the future of all families.

He further noted that the children need healthy food, clean water, and access to healthcare, that is why they provide it — from at-school nutrition programs and free medical and dental clinics, to community public health education and clean water systems.

“Nyaka takes care of the physical needs of each child so they can focus on what they need to focus on: being children. Nyaka serves children who arrive at school hungry, walk miles to the nearest stream, and have families that can’t afford medicine or routine checkups. It’s vital that we meet their fundamental needs, day in and day out,” he said.

Plans

Since its founding, Nyaka, Mr Twesigye said has provided schooling and Nyaka will begin transitioning to a subsidised fee for primary school education to ensure long-term sustainability. Ms Kathy Ko Chin, one of the visiting Harvard alumni, said that Nyaka’s expansion into the agribusiness and financial sector would be an added advantage to the communities, where its impact is already being felt. Mr Asuman Ratib, the director Product Development at UIRI, said private sector contribution is key towards that country’s journey of attaining the fourth industrial revolution.





STRATEGY





Sustain families and provide economic opportunities



