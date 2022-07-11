Old student associations giving back to schools 

On Sunday 5th June 2022, Bweranyangi Girls’ SSS Old Girls held a reunion and thanksgiving upon an invitation by the school head teacher, Mrs Juliet Muzoora Atuhairwe.

Under the association, Bweranyangi Old Girls’ Association (BWOGA), the old girls used the celebration to check on the progress of the school chapel whose construction they are contributing to. The association has since collected at least Shs20m for the project with more in pledges.

The group had last met in 2012 during a centenary celebration and later in 2019 when they accompanied Mrs Janet Kataha Museveni, the education minister, first lady and also a former student to lay a foundation stone for the chapel.

BWOGA members called it a homecoming event in which old girls had an opportunity to reconnect, celebrate their journey and reflect.

According to Mrs Mary Mwesigwa Kobusingye, the BWOGA Chairperson, the main objective was that the old students talk to current ones and provide guidance in academic and spiritual grounds.

“We were invited to reunite, give career guidance to girls and also tip them on how to behave as girls who have an impact on families and society,” she said.

Homecoming

The idea of a homecoming or get together have been adopted by many people that recognise with their former schools in one way or another. For many of them, they are a vehicle to transforming and giving back to the schools they went to.

Other schools such as Immaculate Heart Girl’s SSS Nyakibaare in Rukungiri District, Bushenyi Pioneer High School in Bushenyi District Nganwa High School and Rwabutura Primary School in Sheema District and Karambi Primary School in Buhweju District, and other schools across the country.

Last week, at Rwabutura Primary School, old pupils led by the school management committee chairperson, Mr Ronald Oine Katabarwa also mobilized an open day, provided technical guidance for teachers on top of supporting infrastructure and human resource development as a way of supplementing government’s work and efforts at the school. The group aims to level a safe atmosphere for learning so that the current pupils can ably compete with colleagues at national level.

“We noticed that times have changed. If you go to Kampala, you will find that primary one pupils knows parts of the computer and a senior one student here in Sheema doesn’t. As old pupils, we are going to look for partnerships and establish a computer laboratory here.” Mr Katabarwa said.

The group is aiming to at least start with 40 computers.

Adding: “What we need to provide is an environment. You can compete from where you are. All we need is that enabling environment and as old pupils, it is now our role,”

Giving back

At Karambi primary school in Buhweju District, old pupils are building a classroom block after an old and condemned one got blown off by hailstorm three years ago. Their target is to finish the structure and decongest the school since there will be space while at Bushenyi Pioneer High School, old students recently reunited and started a project to build a fence to ensure safety for the current students.

Mr Horace Muhabuzi, the Chairperson old students association at Pioneer High School noted that old students are on board to help the school administrators sustain the school so that it can keep providing services that transform Ugandans.

Normally, after completing their studies, former learners go their different ways leaving the schools that taught them in loose settings. Some schools have moved to mobilize their old students and pupils to know where they are, what they are up to and how they are doing whereas others have organized themselves to ‘come home.’

Inspirational

For teachers though, homecoming of their former learners is a reminder that they are teaching and making an impact. Some teachers have found it free running into their former learners to share memories, encouragement and opportunities as they get time to meet and laugh aloud.

In schools where former learners have ‘come home,’ there are significant differences because the schools get provided with quality, up-to-date and appropriate advice as teachers and current learners get visible examples. Also, home coming promotes aspiration and inspiration and makes learners get role models.

Mrs Jolly Kabigumira, a former student of Bweranyangi Girls’SSS and now current head teacher at Kashaka Girl’s SSS says home coming provide an opportunity to make a contribution.

“This program has a great impact on students. They look at the fact that the school has produced wonderful people and this gives them the courage that they too can make it. Also, the young people get the role models, we inspire them and help them to put what they have learnt into practice after studies,” Mrs Kabigumira explains





Should be embraced

Mrs Adrine Katusiime Mwebesa, an old pupil at Rwabutura Primary School says coming home to see where they studied from is a culture Africans should embrace and use it to bring about change and support learning of the vulnerable especially the girl child.

“I have seen most of the schools deteriorating in terms of academics not because they don’t have teachers, but because they are lacking guidance from the people who studies from there. When they go back home, they encourage teachers by offering material, moral and spiritual support. This also informs learners that the successful people were once like them,” says Mrs Mwebesa

Old Girls at Nyakibaare Immaculate Heart Girls’ SSS in Rukungiri District have through their association, NYIHOGA contributed together with other school stakeholders towards the construction of a state of the art main hall, built a golden jubilee monument, and done alot others on top of catering for their welfare through NYIHOGA CARES according to their Chairperson, Mrs Alice Birungi Baruga.

“We have stayed in touch and remained part and parcel of the school and supported both leadership and projects. We have very important people in high positions and they have helped us alot. We also support each other in difficult times apart from supporting the school,” said Mrs Baruga.

Old students’ homecoming also bridge the funding gaps left by the government. Home coming programs reflect the bigger response to government’s call to help schools as the struggle to handle challenges of financial inadequacies alone due to limited resources.

If and when employed, home coming campaigns make sense if the achievements are copied and replicated in different public schools both in the urban and rural settings. The land mark patriotic actions done by old pupils and students go a long way in etching the names of participants in the annals of beneficiaries.

Old students needed

Efforts by old students and pupils to develop and transform their school come at a time when most foundational bodies have relaxed on their schools and left them to be ran by the government, which should only be coming to aid or give a supporting hand. Most public schools have had their performance decline.

According to the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, as a foundation body, the Anglican Church started schools and government took them over but that doesn’t mean that foundation bodies should relax especially when things are falling apart.

He maintains, running the school business should be in time to time consultations between the church, government and other stakeholders for better outcomes.

“There must be consultation. There is no head teacher who should be transferred without our consultation. For some leaders who may not be caring a lot, the government may want to impose. They can make your schools dumping places for those head teachers who have been chased away from other schools. That shouldn’t happen. I want to invite you, bishops, Archdeacons, board of governors. You have that authority to sit together in your dioceses and discuss about your schools, discuss about the performances, teachers. If the teachers are not doing a good job, please sit down and decide.” he explained