One term down: Are you still on track?

It is that time of the year again. The bells have rung, bags are packed, and schools are closing up for the first term holidays. Just like that, Term One of the 2025 academic year is behind us. Can you believe it? One full term down. And while your mind may already be dancing to the rhythm of holiday freedom, let us hit pause for a moment. Remember those first weeks of February? When we all marched back to school gates with fresh haircuts, new shoes, and New Year energy bubbling in our veins.

Everyone had that determined look, a silent promise to self: this year, I am going to be different, smarter, sharper and more focused. Whether your goal was academic, personal, social, or spiritual, Term One was meant to be the launching pad. Now that the curtain has fallen on the first term, this holiday should not just be a break but a mirror. It is time to look in and ask the serious, honest and uncomfortable questions of, how’s it going so far? Have I moved an inch towards my goals, or have I been running in place? Flashback to February At the beginning of the term, the energy was intense.

Teachers brought fresh schemes of work. Class monitors were elected. Assemblies were unveiling new rules and renewed expectations. Even the backbenchers were promising to take notes this year (or at least try haha). You probably set some pretty powerful goals back then. Maybe you pledged to improve your class position, read ahead before every lesson, keep your locker tidy (well, okay, that one is still pending for most of us).

Some of you vowed to be more social, to speak up in group discussions, perform at club, school days, or join a new activity you were always too shy to try. Fast forward to this April, and the question becomes, did that energy stick? Did the fire burn bright or flicker out halfway through the term? For some, Term One was on the high. You met deadlines, crushed tests, got noticed. For others, it might have been tough maybe even disappointing. But here is the thing, that is okay. Because reflection is not about feeling bad. It is about getting real, then getting better.

What did you actually do?

Now that the first term is done, it is a perfect moment for self-reflection. And no, not the ‘doom and gloom’ type. More like the honest kind where you sit with your thoughts and ask yourself, Did I follow through on the promises I made to myself in February? What are the small wins I am proud of from Term One? And what areas of my life at school need serious attention? Maybe you started strong but got distracted along the way. Maybe friendships, pressure, or burnout crept in and slowed you down. Maybe you even lost motivation altogether. It happens. You are human. But hey, what is the best part? You still have two full terms ahead to write a different story and change the narrative. This holiday is your checkpoint. You can choose to waste it scrolling endlessly on your smart gadget, or you can use parts of it to recharge with purpose.

Reflect on what habits served you well this term and what needs to be dumped. Were your late-night cramming sessions helpful or harmful? Did joining that club really open up your confidence? Did the drama you got caught in online affect your focus? These are not just questions for the sake of it. They are tools. Every answer helps you understand your patterns and plot your next steps.

Recharge, reset and return stronger

Holidays can be healing. The pressure lifts. The routine pauses. The early morning bells are silenced (for a while). It is the one time you get to zoom out and see the bigger picture without the usual school noise clouding your mind. So, yes; rest, sleep, laugh, hang out with family, visit cousins, watch your shows, eat without worrying about break-time rules. But also, somewhere in between all that, sit down and dream again. Reflect with honesty and reset with intention. Write down your Term Two goals in a journal or stick them on your wall. And this time, make them specific. Not just ‘Do better in school’, but ‘Revise Biology twice a week’. Not just ‘Be more confident’, but ‘Raise my hand at least once a day in class’. And if you did not hit your Term One goals, guess what? It is not a failure, it is feedback. You now know what does not work.

That is gold. Return to school in Term Two with a fresh mindset. Be the version of yourself that learns from the past but does not live in it. Be the teen who sets goals but also backs them up with daily habits. Be the student who knows that growth is not about being perfect but about being better than you were yesterday. The year is far from over. Your story is still unfolding. One term down, but two more to go. That is more than enough space to flip your script and show yourself and the world what you are truly made of. Because if there is one thing, we know for sure in this magazine, it is that you are not done yet. You are just getting started. Enjoy your holidays. Reflect, reset, and come back ready to make Term Two your testimony. Remember, progress beats perfection. Small, consistent steps will get you further than big promises you cannot keep.

Term One recap questions

lWhat is one achievement I am proud of from this term?

lWhich habits helped me stay focused?

lWhich ones distracted me?

lHow did I handle pressure or stress this term?

lWho inspired me this term, and why?

Term Two prep tips:

lSet three to five clear goals for Term Two.

lCreate a simple weekly plan to stay on track.

lLimit screen time and use some hours for self-growth.

lPick one habit to build and one to drop.

lTalk to a trusted adult or mentor about your Term One experience.