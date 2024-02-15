Over 340,000 candidates progress to post-UCE, says UNEB

Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) revealed Thursday that Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examination performance in the 2023 was significantly better than that of 2022.

At least 346,816 (about 95 percent) learners who presented themselves for the 2023 examination can progress to the post-UCE level, according to the board’s executive director, Mr Daniel Odongo.

Of these, 64,782 passed in Division one, 85,566 in Division two, 83,545 in Division three and 112,923 in Division four.

Another 14,879 candidates scored the ninth Division failing the examination.

“The failure rate has also dropped by 0.5 percent,” Mr Odongo said while releasing the results at State Lodge Nakasero, Kampala on Tuesday.



According to him, there was significant improvement in English Language, Religious Education, Mathematics and Biology.

However, noticeable drops were recorded in History, Agriculture and Physics.

“Performance in the other subjects have remained comparable. In English language, the presentation of crammed passages from texts in response to the question on original composition writing has greatly reduced, which may explain the significant improvement in candidate performance,” Mr Odongo said.

But, poor performance in the science subjects continues to be a cause for concern for the board and other stakeholders after less than 20 percent of the candidates obtained credit pass levels in Physics and Chemistry, and 40 percent or more unable to pass the science subjects.

“It's worth noting, however, the upturn in performance in Biology, which has been recording a steady decline,” Mr Odongo added.

Examiners have attributed the low achievement levels in science subjects to inadequate teaching, manifesting in the inability of learners to master the basic scientific concepts; lack of practical teaching, manifesting in learners' inability to manipulate science apparatus and carry out the procedures prescribed in the examination papers and interpret any readings or observations that could have been made.