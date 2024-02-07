Parents lose millions in Senior One entry scam 

Suspected fraudsters are reported to have pulled off a daring scam, conning several parents of millions of shillings on the false promise they could help get their children admitted into an elite public school.

The matter is reportedly under investigation by the police after authorities at King’s College Budo notified them of the con-artistry underway.

Highly sought-after, Budo administrators issued a public notice yesterday, warning of the unfolding racket. Budo this year set its Senior One entry cut-off points at Aggregate Five for both boys and girls, making access on merit extremely competitive.

In the public notice, the school said: “For any admission into the school, only official admission processes are followed. We hope that sooner than later, these extortionists will be arrested”.

Signed by Mr John Fred Kazibwe, Budo’s head teacher, the notice also revealed that “…the unscrupulous people are using phone numbers 0778128637 and 0414674207. We wish to inform the public that placements at the school are not for sale. Any message or phone call from anyone asking for money on behalf of the school administration should be treated with the contempt it deserves”.

Mr Kazibwe revealed further that upon calling an unsuspecting parent, the fraudsters claim to be administrators of the elite school.

“The fraudsters are asking for an amount ranging from Shs5 million to Shs10 million in the name of the school administration and so far, 29 parents have fallen victim, only to lament after reaching the school, and [finding out] that their children have not been admitted,” he added.

Within a fortnight, Senior One students should be reporting to school on February 19, the date set by the Ministry of Education.

Traditionally, the period to the reporting date is marked by frantic activity, with many parents under pressure to get good placements. It is this desperation which the swindlers are believed to have exploited to rip the parents off.

One parent who spoke to this publication on condition of anonymity, said the fraudsters somehow even know the scores your child got.

“So, because you are desperate and have tried other means to secure a placement for your child but failed, when this person approaches you, you fall for them and are conned,” she said.

In the 2023 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) results released last month, 648,662 candidates passed in four different grades, making competition for Senior One places quite stiff across the country.

Joining Budo in raising the alarm was Brother Augustine Mugabo, the chairperson of the Association of Secondary School Head teachers of Uganda.

“I advise parents not to pay money. Conmen are as old as man,” Brother Mugabo said.

Not even school authorities themselves are safe. Mr Moses Rukundo, the head teacher of St Agnes Junior School in Kisugu, Kampala, revealed how he was contacted by a suspected fraudster last year, asking for Shs1 million to secure a placement for his child at St Mary’s College Kisubi, another top public school.

“I don’t even know how they knew that I had a Primary Seven leaver and he even knew the exact aggregate my child got… “But what was suspicious is him saying the head teacher of the school he was claiming to be from said I deposit Shs1 million on a mobile money number for another person. So, when I asked questions, he realised I wasn’t easy to manipulate, so he abused me and that is how I knew he was a conman,” Mr Rukundo said.