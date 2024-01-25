PLE candidates performed better in English, Science papers - UNEB

The just released Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) results for the academic year 2023 indicate that although candidates performed better in the English language paper, there was general decline in overall performance compared to 2022.

However, the Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) said the performance of candidates in the four subjects is compared to over the two-year period of 2023 and 2022 overall, at grade 8 and above, performance is slightly better in English, Integrated Science and Mathematics. “Performance in SST is comparable to 2022,” said UNEB.



The board’s executive secretary Dan Odongo said the performance is indicated at distinction 2 credit 6 and pass 8 levels.

Out of the 736,974 candidates who sat for English paper exams last year, 7.8 percent got distinction two as compared to 12 percent of 811,861 who sat for the same paper the year before.

The English language paper which is compulsory for both primary and O’level remains one of the key subjects for learners in Uganda.

The results show that 736986 who sat for Social Studies (SST), 9.4 percent scored distinction two, 70.4 percent got credit 6 and 88 percent got pass 8.

At least 9.8 percent of 736,976 who sat for Science paper got distinction two, 70 percent got credit 6 while 91 percent got pass 8.

Of the 736,993 candidates who sat Mathematics paper, 5.3 percent got distinction two, 52.6 percent got credit 6 and 85.3 percent scored pass 8.

Examination malpractice:

UNEB said scouts and examiners reported a number of cases of suspected external assistance rendered to candidates by third parties inside the examination rooms.

“Some of the teachers were caught red-handed writing mathematics calculations and answers on the chalkboard as the examination progressed. These have been produced in court and charged under relevant sections of the UNEB Act, 2021,” Mr Odongo added.