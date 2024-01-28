PLE: How schools in flood-hit Ntoroko, Bundibugyo, performed

School leaders in Ntoroko and Bundibugyo districts have expressed concern over the poor performance of their candidates in the recently released Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE).

Candidates from the two districts, which are situated in hard-to-reach mountainous areas, faced significant challenges due to last year’s floods in the area.

Specifically, in Ntoroko District, schools in the sub-counties of Kanara, Butungama, and parts of Rwebisengo were severely affected by floods.

In November last year, these schools had to temporarily close due to the floods, which still make their reopening, set for February 5, uncertain.

Masojo Primary School, one of the adversely affected schools, reported that out of the 32 students who sat for PLE, only one candidate passed in Division One with Aggregate 12. Twenty two candidates passed in Division Two, eight in Division Three, and one in Division Four. Two candidates missed the exams.

Mr Alex Kigenge, the school head teacher, attributed the poor results to the impact of the floods on the school, explaining that learners sometimes missed classes in the lead up to exams.

At Rwangara Primary School, which served as the examination centre for four schools, including Umoja, Kachwakum, and Kamuga with a total of 56 candidates, only three of them passed in Division One. Forty seven candidates passed in Division Two, two in Division Three, and six missed the exams.

Mr Paul Asiimwe, the head teacher of Rwangara School, emphasised the challenges posed by floods, which he said disrupted the learning process.

He called for a permanent solution to address these issues, highlighting the potential for a better performance if the persistent flood-related disruptions were mitigated.

For Rwangara School alone, out of the 17 candidates who registered for the final exams, only two passed in Division One, and 15 in Division Two.

Despite facing flood challenges at Masaka Primary School in Ntoroko District, nine out of the 39 candidates at the school passed in Division One, 22 in Division Two, seven in Division Three and one Division Four.

Mr Vincent Asiimwe, the school head teacher, expressed concerns about the continuous flooding of the area, which he said has taken a toll on the school infrastructure.

Some of the affected schools are still submerged, while others have collapsed, leading school head teachers to announce that students will be sharing facilities.

Mr William Kasoro, the Ntoroko District chairperson, revealed earlier this week that they had requested Shs300 million from the government to aid in the renovation of the affected schools before the reopening for the first term set for February 5.

In Bundibugyo District, nestled in hilly terrains, Burambagira Primary School in Ngamba Sub-county, a government-aided school, demonstrated exceptional performance with 66 first grades, 69 second grades, and only one absentee out of a total enrollment of 136 learners.

Mr Benson Bwambale, the school head teacher, attributed this impressive achievement to the collaborative efforts of teachers, parents, and pupils.

“Where there’s no cooperation, you cannot expect such a performance,” he said.

Mr Bwambale highlighted importance of the decision the parents made to start a boarding section at the school, underscoring its significant impact in contributing to the school’s success.

Similarly, at Kabango Primary School, another hard-to-reach area in Bundibugyo District, the head teacher, Ms Medrine Kabiira, reported noteworthy results.

The school secured 12 first grades and 29 second grades out of a total of 41 registered candidates.