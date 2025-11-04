PLE kicks off smoothly around Kampala City

The 2025 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) began smoothly across most parts of Kampala yesterday, with candidates sitting for Mathematics in the morning and English in the afternoon. However, a few schools experienced delays in the delivery of examination papers, leading to a late start and brief anxiety among candidates and invigilators.

At Police Children’s Primary School in Kibuli, papers arrived around 9:30am, slightly later than scheduled. Invigilators postponed the start of the first paper to 10am. Despite the delay, head teacher Ms Allen Muzaki said the school ensured all 224 registered candidates, including one with special needs, were settled and ready once the papers arrived. “We had a late start because the papers came in late, but all candidates eventually sat for their Mathematics paper. I am optimistic they will excel because of the intense preparation we gave them,” Ms Muzaki said.

She added that pupils had greatly benefited from the Pass PLE pullout published weekly in the Daily Monitor, which has become a vital revision resource for both teachers and learners. “We get copies of the Daily Monitor every Wednesday, and the Pass PLE pullout has helped us so much to improve our performance. The children excelled in their mocks, and I believe they will do even better in PLE. These papers guide learners on how to approach questions,” she said. At KCCA Kansanga Primary School, head teacher Ms Jalia Nakayiza said pupils were ready by 8:30am but had to wait for the papers to arrive. “Our pupils were ready to start on time, but the exams came late.

Nevertheless, we trained them well and anticipate good results,” Ms Nakayiza said. By 10:16am, the bell rang to begin the Mathematics paper, amid excitement and nervousness among the learners. A similar situation occurred at Railway Children’s Primary School in Nsambya, where 112 pupils were cleared to sit. Head teacher Charles Dexious Mukisa confirmed a brief delay but said it did not significantly affect the day’s proceedings. While some schools faced minor delays, the overall conduct of examinations in Kampala was smooth and orderly, with Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) scouts and invigilators closely monitoring the process. At Old Kampala Primary School, head teacher Sarah Nakazzi said exams began on time at 8:40am, with all but three registered candidates present.

“Those who missed the examination are all girls, one from Congo and another from Somalia. We tried to trace them, but later learned they had returned to their home countries,” Ms Nakazzi said. She added that the school registered 134 candidates this year, nearly 45 percent of whom are refugee learners. At Sir Apollo Kaggwa Primary School in Mengo, acting head teacher Ms Prossy Namubiru said all pupils were seated by 8:50am, and the exercise proceeded without interruption. “We have over 100 candidates this year, and we have prepared them thoroughly. The weather was conducive, and we pray it remains so throughout the exams,” she said, adding that heavy morning rain can sometimes disrupt time management in urban centres.

At Children’s Foundation Uganda, the director, Mr Eddie Kayinda, said all 30 registered candidates sat for the first paper without any issues. “Being that some of them are in boarding, we asked parents to drop them at school early to avoid delays,” Mr Kayinda said, adding that this is the school’s third year presenting candidates for national examinations. In Wakiso and other Kampala metropolitan schools, candidates expressed confidence before the first paper. Zahiyah Sheeba Nakaweesi, a pupil at Treasure Junior School in Nansana, said she felt well-prepared. “I feel well-prepared for the English paper. The questions might seem challenging, but I will answer them to the best of my ability,” she said.

Francis Buule, another candidate, said Mathematics was “sometimes tricky,” but he was confident of doing well. “We have revised thoroughly with our teachers, and I am ready to perform well,” he added. At Blessed Toddlers Junior School, Prossy Nassuna said she expects good results after working hard. At Mengo Primary School, Nakasero Primary School, and Semika Primary School, candidates were already in their examination rooms by 8am, as invigilators checked materials and briefed them on examination rules.