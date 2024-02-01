PLE stars  seek fees for secondary

Eight children at one of the child care homes in Luweero District are uncertain about joining secondary school even after excelling at the 2023 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE).

The children are among the more than 170 housed at Happy Times Child Care Home. Most of the children in the care home were abandoned as toddlers and hardly have hope of ever finding their guardians and relatives.

Affected children

Jacklyne Nakijjoba Birungi on Tuesday told this publication that she is grateful to the management at Happy Times Child Care Home in Wobulenzi, Luweero District for taking care of her.

She, however, said she is not sure if the managers of the home will sponsor her at secondary school level.

“I passed with Aggregate 9 but the hope of getting to the next level is not clear. I have been at the child care home from the time I was about one month old,” Birungi said.

“I want to become a medical doctor. I believe that when given a chance to progress with my education, I can help the many disadvantaged members of our community,” Birungi, who was reportedly abandoned at one of the village paths in Makulubita Sub-county, said.

Another child, Suuna Mulangira, has been at the child care home for 12 years now. He scored Aggregate 12.

“The joy of scoring a first grade could be short-lived because my worry is about the school fees and the other basic,” he said.

Eunice Nakyadda, Daniel Muwanguzi, Jovia Hope Namuyomba, Maria Stella Nambasa and Brian Kuteesa are among the other children at the Happy Times Child Care Home who sat PLE last year.

They also have similar fears like Birungi and Mulangira.

Mr Fredrick Kasule, the programme manager at Happy Times Child Care Home, urged well-wishers to support the children who want to progress to secondary school.