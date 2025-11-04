PLE starts countrywide amid rain

The police arrested some school administrators and teachers in connection with alleged attempts to bribe officials of the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb), to help cheat during the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), which commenced yesterday.

The suspects, including head teachers and invigilators, are accused of attempting to offer bribes to Uneb scouts and officials to help facilitate external assistance to the candidates. In Oyam District, Mr Patrick Jimmy Okema, the North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, said the police are holding three individuals to help with investigations into the matter, which he said involved an offer of Shs1 million to a Uneb scout, to allow them cheat the exams. The suspects were arrested at Lira City-based Garden Hotel on Sunday after a tip-off.

Mr Okema said the money, Shs50,000 denominations, were recovered and exhibited as evidence. The case has been registered at Lira City Central Police Station, and investigations are ongoing. In Lira, a director of a private nursery and primary school and his head teacher were also arrested over allegations of bribing a Uneb Scout yesterday.

Mr Patrick Olwit, the Lira District inspector of Schools, said: “We arrested three staff of the school and one scout whom they bribed with Shs1m to facilitate the cheating of PLE at the school. I am not going to reveal their identities since the matter is under investigation.” In Alebtong District, Mr Moses Olwit, the district education officer (DEO), said: “The exams kicked off well and the rainy weather has not affected the exercise although most of our roads have been damaged by the current torrential rainfall.”





Failure to sit exams

However, in Amuru District, a total of 32 candidates failed to sit for PLE after they reportedly got married. Amuru has a total of 44 exam centres with 3,112 candidates sitting for PLE this year. Mr Geoffrey Osborn Oceng, the Amuru resident district commissioner (RDC), said despite a few setbacks, the exams started on time at most of the centres. In West Nile Sub-region, the authorities allowed the candidates who got pregnant to write their exam papers. Early pregnancies in West Nile have been attributed to, among others, uncontrolled disco operations at trading centres, and forced marriage. A 2024 United Nations Population Fund report puts the prevalence of early pregnancies in West Nile at 19 percent against the national average of 24 percent.

In Tororo, the area inspector of schools, Mr Denis Francis Tabu, said a total of 8,651 candidates registered for PLE. In Kween, three government-aided primary schools were assembled at one PLE exams centre due to safety concerns caused by recent landslides in the area. The main PLE centre, Benet Primary School, is hosting Kere Primary School from Tuikat Sub-county and Kwosir Primary School. Mr Carlos Toskin, the head teacher of Benet Primary School, said the centre was selected because it is free from natural disasters like landslides, which could disrupt the national exams. Ms Beatrice Chemutai, the Kwosir zonal inspector of schools for Kween, said although the relocation was necessary for the safety of candidates, the exams materials arrived late because of poor road network damaged by the recent landslides in the area.

In central Uganda, despite the reported cases of heavy rain that has left several roads in poor shape, the district officials and supervisors reported a smooth run of the first set of the 2025 PLE exams in the area. In Masaka City where a total of 7,635 candidates registered for the 2025 PLE, the city Inspector of Schools, Mr Moses Kawuma Nsereko, said the exam materials arrived on time without incidents. “We had earlier feared the heavy rain experienced in the past days could disrupt the PLE exercise but there were no recorded incidents that could cause delays in delivering the exam materials,” he said. The DEO of Masaka, Mr Gerald Nsambu, said the district has 53 schools, registered 2,724 candidates for the 2025 PLE, with reports from all the centres registering a smooth flow of the first set of the PLE exercise yesterday.

In Nakasongola, the acting DEO, Mr Sam Mbagire, said: “We have had a smooth start of the PLE exercise despite the poor roads as a result of the rains. We planned well and had the exam material arrive on time at the respective centres,” he said. At St Mary’s Nakasongola Primary School where eight inmates from Nakasongola Central Prisons registered for the 2025 PLE, five inmates turned up for the PLE papers. Sixty candidates registered at this centre. In Nakaseke, where a total of 6,011 candidates registered for the 2025 PLE, the turn up was good. Mr Steven Batanude, the Nakaseke DEO, said the first day of the PLE exercise went on smoothly despite anticipation of rains and the poor state of roads in some areas. The head teacher of Mbarara Municipal School, Mr Wilberforce Nkwasibwe, said all the 475 candidates that registered for PLE turned up yesterday.

Ms Annet Bato Ntimba, Mbarara City senior inspector of schools, said: “The exercise has started well. We have 91 sitting centres and 6,252 candidates, and after the strike the teachers returned and dedicated time to prepare the candidates. We are sure they will pass with good grades.’’ Mr Nathan Mugume, the chairperson of Mbarara City Head Teachers Association, said: “So far, we have not registered any challenges. The exam papers have been delivered on time and no papers are missing.” Mr Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi regional police spokesperson, said: “We have made the necessary deployment to make sure the exercise goes on smoothly. We are warning all those that may attempt to get involved in exams malpractice that security is on a high alert.”

Downpour and flooded roads

n Kamuli, the candidates braved an early morning downpour and flooded roads to reach their examination centres. Several schools received the exams papers late because of impassable roads that were flooded. Mr Aaron Gwolaba, the Kamuli DEO, said the delivery of papers to schools in Mbulamuti Sub-county was delayed after the vehicles got stuck on slippery roads. “We have PLE going on with a few disturbances caused by rain and poor roads, which made candidates start an hour late. In Mbulamuti, where I was monitoring, the exams papers arrived at 10am, one hour after the scheduled start time,” Mr Gwolaba said. He said despite the challenges, all registered candidates turned up, and the schools made provisions for lunch to ensure the exams continued smoothly.

Candidates in Mbulamuti, Namasagali, and Kagumba sub-counties faced severe flooding, with many using banana leaves as makeshift umbrellas on their way to school. Buyende District Chairperson, Mr Michael Kanaku, praised the resilience of the pupils. “We are seeing the advantage of mini-boarding arrangements during such natural disruptions. We admire the courage of these candidates who, despite being soaked and shivering, ensured they didn’t miss the exams that mark a milestone in their seven-year academic journey,” he said. Buyende DEO, Mr Dison Bwire, said a joint effort from parents, security agencies, community leaders, and Non-Governmental Organisations helped mobilise candidates to sit for their exams.

“It was a collective effort to ensure every registered candidate turns up and earns a certificate that can help them pursue vocational training. Aware of the challenges, many schools made temporary boarding arrangements to accommodate learners,” Mr Bwire said. Meanwhile, in Jinja City, the examinations started smoothly with no reported challenges. The city education officer, Mr Paul Balinaine, confirmed that papers arrived on time at all centres and candidates began writing as scheduled. “So far, all our centres are doing well. The first exams paper has been written without any problems,” Mr Balinaine said, attributing the success to thorough preparation by both candidates and invigilators.

He added that a total of 6,049 candidates were registered in Jinja City, and all of them turned up for the exams. In Mayuge, the District Inspector of Schools, Mr Nathan Wabwire, also reported that exams papers arrived on time and all registered pupils reported to sit for their exams. In Kagadi and Kibaale, the exams commenced smoothly, with pupils expressing gratitude to their teachers for their commitment despite the recent industrial action that had disrupted learning in several schools across the country. Ajuna Amon, a candidate at Kagadi Model Primary School, appreciated the dedication of his teachers, saying their efforts helped him approach the examinations with confidence.





2025 PLE

According to the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb), there were 818,010 candidates registered for the 2025 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE). This represents a 2.5 percent increase from the 797,444 candidates who registered in 2024.

Of the 2025 PLE candidates, 428,398 were girls and 389,589 were boys.

The 2025 PLE began smoothly across most parts of the country yesterday. The candidates began with the Mathematics exam in the morning and English in the afternoon, and will be ending today with candidates sitting for Intergrated Science in the morning and Social Studies and Religious Education in the afternoon.

Despite isolated cases of delayed paper deliveries, the atmosphere in schools remained positive, disciplined, and hopeful.

Uneb Spokesperson Ms Jenipher Kalule said she was yet to establish why examination papers arrived late at some schools in Kampala.