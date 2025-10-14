Private teachers take over UCE exams supervision amid strike

Despite the ongoing teachers’ strike, the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) exams kicked off smoothly yesterday across Kampala City, with private teachers stepping in to fill the gap.

Before the exams began yesterday, striking government teachers protesting unmet government promises for salary rise, had vowed not to supervise the exercise, raising fears of disruption.

But Monitor has learnt that private school teachers, who are not paid by the government and are not part of the strike, took charge of supervision at most centres, ensuring the exams went on without any interruption. Mr Twaha Ssemakula, a teacher from Green Hill Academy, was among the invigilators deployed to Kololo Secondary School in Kampala to monitor the candidates.

“For Uneb supervision, I was sent here as an invigilator. Our colleagues in Unatu are on strike, but we from private schools are not. We had to work to cover the gap created,” Mr Ssemakula said.

At Kololo SS, the candidates had checked in and settled for their first Uneb examinations by 9am, and the school officials said the exercise started smoothly, with tight supervision to ensure compliance with regulations.

Mr Geoffrey Nyende, the Kololo SS deputy head teacher in charge of academics, said: "We have not been affected a lot by the strike because we sat down with our teachers and told them the importance of having the learners prepare for the exams and they agreed to teach despite their strike.”

Ms Madinah Babirye, the chief invigilator at Kitante Hill SS, said they have enough invigilators and that the teacher’s strike has not disrupted exams in the city schools.

“We have enough invigilators here, and the teachers’ strike has not affected the supervision of exams. The situation might be different in rural schools where the strike might have had a greater impact.”

Mr Danson Bank Nagaba, the Kitante Hill SS deputy head teacher, said all the 243 candidates registered at the school were able to sit for their first paper.

At Kakungulu Memorial SS in Kibuli, Senior Four candidates began the day with a prayer at 8am. Ms Sharifah Nampeebwa, the deputy head teacher in charge of welfare, said the school registered 403 candidates this year, up from 250 in 2024, thanks to the Competence-Based Curriculum, which has promoted more learners.

“They have completed the syllabus, done all their projects, and completed other activities. We are confident they will pass,” Ms Nampeebwa said.

She said the school allowed fees defaulters to sit the exams after agreeing with parents to clear balances later in line with Ministry of Education guidance.

At Muyenga High School, 98 students were registered to sit for the UCE exams, including students from Namuwongo Community SS. But the exams did not start as stipulated as it arrived at 9.20am, and started at 9.30pm.

Headmistress Unia Nantongo said the delay was caused by some supervisors who didn't turn up. “Our area was assigned four supervisors, but only two turned up. The two had to count and distribute the papers, which took some time. We got to know that one of the invigilators was sick, but we got two more,” Ms Nantongo said.

At Mengo SS and Mackay Memorial College at Nateete, the candidates had settled in by 8am. At Kalinabiri SS in Ntinda, the deputy head teacher, Ms Anne Scovia Kabuye, said it is mostly primary schools that seem to have been affected by the strike.

The State minister for Higher Education, Mr John Chrysostom Muyingo, who addressed journalists at the Uganda Media Centre yesterday said the exams were moving on smoothly.

“I also conducted some spot checks at various schools in Kampala City to ensure the smooth conduct of the exercise and to ensure teaching was taking place. I want to assure that teaching was taking place as well as UCE as expected. I want to thank teachers and all stakeholders who worked tirelessly to ensure a smooth exercise,” Mr Muyingo said.

Compiled by Damali Mukhaye, Jane Nafula, Stephen Otage, Sylvia Katushabe, Maria Jacinta Kanyange & Karim Mayobo