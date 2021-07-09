Private teachers turn to cloud-based school to make ends meet

By Our Reporter More by this Author

A group of 20 teachers in private schools have started delivering online classes in a bid to make ends meet.

The teachers who were excluded from the Government COVID-19 relief fund are currently not being paid salaries by their schools.

Shamim Namubiru, a mathematics teacher based in Kyebando, said the online platform was created by a team of IT experts to help them earn some money and also to enable parents who have smart phones to cheaply access learning material.

“We record lessons and upload them for learners. We follow the syllabus and so far we have managed to post material for learners from Primary Three to Primary Seven,” she said.

She said teamed up with Shule Technologies Ltd which owns an ICT innovation known as The Lesson, a cloud-based school incorporating the Uganda national curriculum subjects for primary and secondary education in video format.

According to Namubiru, the online school is intended to be a great revision tool, students who have not grasped particular topics at their own school, they can log in from home and get a clearer explanation from the expert teachers.”

“The product replicates the classroom format via video where a teacher explains using a blackboard. The user only has to pay Shs1,000 per day,” she added.

Eric Mutaawe, a former lecturer at Uganda Christian University, said the platform gives learners enough time to understand a topic of their choice.

“Due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, many schools have promoted children to new classes yet they have not understood some topics, this platform gives the children an opportunity to return to a topic of interest with precision and then relearning it,” he said.

President Museveni ordered schools back into lockdown last month following a surge in COVID-19 cases.