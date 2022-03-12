Professional personal assistants to check abuse of PWDs- experts say

Mr Silvester Kasozi awards certificate to one of the graduands. PHOTOS/ JANE NAFULA

By  JANE NAFULA 

In a bid to professionalize the care given to persons with disability, Kyambogo University in partnership with civil society has embarked on training personal assistants.
The Certificate in Personal Assistant Services for Persons with Disability Course which was introduced last year, has since seen 15 students graduate.

