Professional personal assistants to check abuse of PWDs- experts say

In a bid to professionalize the care given to persons with disability, Kyambogo University in partnership with civil society has embarked on training personal assistants.

The Certificate in Personal Assistant Services for Persons with Disability Course which was introduced last year, has since seen 15 students graduate.

Officiating at the graduation ceremony of the first cohort of graduands held at Kyambogo University this week, Light for the World's country director, Mr Silvester Kasozi, said the training would ensure that personal assistants treat persons with disability with respect and dignity they deserve.

"The current system is multifaceted and affects users of those services and providers of care alike. Professionalism is needed because personal assistants are trusted with personal information of persons with disability to ensure confidentiality. We have not been having standards to ensure that," Mr Kasozi said.

Some of the graduands scrutinize their certificates



Mr Musa Mwambu who is the brain behind the training said sometimes both persons with disability and some personal assistants experience different forms of violence, including sexual violence due to lack of professionalism.

"There is more to it than pushing a wheel chair or helping a visually impaired person to walk. I heard stories about the rights including those of assistants being violeted. That is when I realized that developing a training program would try to solve such challenges," Mwambu said.

Dr Stalus Okwaput from the Faculty of Special Needs and Rehabilitation Kyambogo University, said the university is committed to promoting inclusive education in Uganda.