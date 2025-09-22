Rethink roles of accountants in digital age

As industries rapidly digitise, accountants are being urged to redefine their roles or risk professional irrelevance. This was the central message at the 30th annual seminar of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU), where experts warned that traditional practices are no longer enough.

The World Economic Forum’s 2024 report projects that 90 million jobs, including many in accounting, could vanish by 2030 due to technological disruption. Against this backdrop, speakers called on the profession to adapt, innovate, and lead.

“Growth and comfort do not coexist,” said Mr Peter Kimbowa, a leadership specialist and keynote speaker.

“Accountants must challenge outdated assumptions, embrace change, and look beyond numbers to create real impact in their organisations and communities.”

Mr Kimbowa stressed that the profession’s relevance now lies in influence, not bookkeeping.

“The value of an accountant today is measured not by transactions recorded but by the impact they create,” he said, urging professionals to become “impact multipliers” who shape decisions and drive strategy. To remain competitive, experts shared priorities.

Accountants were advised to integrate artificial intelligence, cloud platforms, and digital finance tools to streamline tasks and deliver insights.

“Using digital platforms will empower professionals to access the latest standards, learn emerging practices, and stay informed about global trends,” said CPA Linda Wambua. Also, speakers underscored the rising demand for responsible business practices.

“Professionals who integrate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles can guide management on sustainability risks and ethical decision-making,” said Ms Catherine Adengo, adding that this shift elevates accountants into strategic advisors.

Meanwhile, ICPAU President Timothy David Ediomu announced the launch of an annual research conference to promote evidence-based policy reform.

“Our goal is to grow the body of knowledge for accountancy information,” he said. The first conference, set for November 14, will feature studies on accountancy education and the implementation of IFRS for SMEs in Uganda.

Finally, Mr Kimbowa encouraged cross-functional collaboration: “Being an impact multiplier requires effective communication and teamwork across departments and with external stakeholders.”

Marking 30 years of ICPAU, the profession now faces a turning point.

Short-term expectations include upskilling in ESG reporting, mid-term goals call for sector-wide partnerships, and by 2030, Uganda aims to position itself as a regional hub for sustainability and compliance.