Robin Galan’s big dream of educating Sitabaale village

Uganda like other African states has been graced with the coming of the white man since the time of colonialism. The first came to conquer, followed by the preachers of the gospel and then the educators.

Mr. Robin Galan, a British National, is part of the latter group. What makes his story different is he came alone in 2007.

He was responding to a call by Mr. Burhan Mubiru, the proprietor of Tasaaga schools. Burhan had made a call on one of the websites seeking for volunteers who would help in the construction of the first school in Sitabaale village, Kiwenda in Nansana Municipality.

His idea was to construct a wooden structure. However, that changed immediately he won the first volunteer’s trust.

At 26, Robin says he had failed to find opportunities that could challenge him so he came to see Burhan and confirm if things were legitimate.

“I stayed for a couple of weeks and when I decided that I liked the man and things were above board, I started building. I think he thought we were going to do a wooden structure but I got a little carried away. I wanted to do things with a planning permission, architect and legitimate. It was two months of planning and learning how things work and four months of construction,” he says

Besides that, Robin says he realised that his money at the time could not accomplish so much back in England, France or Spain because he is not a rich man there and at that time things were a lot cheaper in Uganda. He explains that he built the school for the price of a second hand car.

The wish

Before Burhan’s call, Robin had always wanted to come to Africa. His interest was driven from the tales about Africa that were told by his mother who was a midwife when he was younger. “She would fly to Northern Rhodesia present day Zambi to deliver babies and would tell me things about Africa. I also read a lot of books about Africa so I thought I would come here once and build a school,” he said.

Although Robin was at the front in the construction of the school, he had to leave before the launch. He says he had gotten attached to the people he met and thus needed to work even harder to sustain the project. His intention had changed from a building and leave to making education affordable and accessible.

“I am a builder at home amongst other things and when I do a job I like to do it right. After I left, I realized the school is not just a building. It’s the teachers, the parents, the director, the lightning conductor, the toys, the amusements, everything. So, I have been coming back ever since,” he said.

Robin Garan at work. Working with Ugandans has made him fall in love with the country.

For 16 years, Robin has been the one in charge of facilitating the payment of the 17 staff members and financing other necessities of the school including expansion.

He has also been “Africanized” with the name Mukasa from Buganda Kingdom. This, he shares with a young man whose education he sponsored when he first came. He says wanting to share inspires his generosity.

In return he feels that part of his purpose has been fulfilled.

“I feel like what we have here inside these broken down buildings is a real functioning school that gets good grades, we have success stories and I feel a little bit of satisfaction when I see the children actually learning because that’s what the school is for.

After realizing that he could not do it all alone, he started a UK based organization with his friend. Unfortunately, one of their donors who also happened to be his friend’s mother died two weeks ago. He also says Covid-19 has turned things upside down and now he needs to work even harder.

“The bills are very high these days, the food and teacher’s salaries. I feel like we are at a self-sufficient stage but because there is a hole in Mzungu wallet, our economy is not good. Yet our visions are bigger than this. We need more dormitories, we need better housing, we need to plaster paint everything, we need to expand in both directions,” he explained.

His short stay in Uganda every year has led him to different people and birthed different projects in Music, film and football being the recent. He does this to relax.

“We got the school done and we all worked together and I learned a lot of things from the local materials, local builders, techniques but at the weekends, a man has to relax so at the time, Bulhan was operating lots of projects everywhere and there were very many young people who would often come around.”

He adds. “I think someone found out that I studied audio engineering during our conversations and they would come and sing and rap. So just this one boy, I won’t say his name because it’s a very long story but he was very very good. I felt like he was a diamond in the rough so I promised when the building was finished, we would go to the studio. We went to Eddy Yawe’s studio and with Tony Hauls producer, we made a couple of tracks and we just progressed from there. We worked a long time on his career and then many other projects happened. We made some movies. We worked with Sasha Vybz, Jah Live and through doing that we met many musicians like Fefe bussi, King Saha and Tip Swizzy,” he revealed

Robin’s one month stay in 2023 has helped him connect the school’s football team with Eddy Kenzo’s Big Talent football team. This has been possible because of the relationship he built with the Grammy Award nominee 13 years back.

“I have known Mr. Eddy Kenzo for a very long time. I met him about 13 years ago before he became the man he is today. He brought with him the Big Talent football team - both the juniors and the seniors - and we had a match last Friday,” Robin said.

Working with Ugandans has made him fall in love with the country.

He explains that Ugandans have a higher level of compassion and Empathy and help their neighbours more. “They are more attached to the reality and fragility of life. Life is stronger here and I hope to move here and stay forever,” he says.

He also appreciates how Uganda has grown over the years especially during post Covid-19. He admits that Uganda experienced a different kind of growth and there is a lot to learn from the new Uganda.

“I kind of thought that during the pandemic the whole country would go backwards because we did. But I was surprised when I came and saw how different it is here. There’s much more opportunities for the middle class to get rich, there are big mansions being built everywhere, the roads, the bypass, the traffic is less and maily the minds are open. I see political debates on TV and it’s getting rich. People are getting wise and smart and I feel like education is paying off.

Tasaaga Primary School is a non-profit school that was established in 2008. After the construction, Sitabaale residents first responded with 60 children in 2008. These were of primary one, primary two and three. As of 2023, Tasaaga Primary School Educates 300 children. It offers free education services to orphans, children from poverty stricken families pay as low as Shs100, 000 and these are first assessed while those whose parents can afford their education pay Shs250,000 and are usually in the boarding section.