School fees crisis: Parents, teachers seek investors' intervention 

A section of teachers and parents of Mbuya Church of Uganda Primary School in Nakawa Division have said both international and local investors should consider supporting needy children in public schools.

Ms Nulu Nalule, a 62-year-old grandmother from Mbuya- Kinawata, a Kampala suburb in Nakawa division said several parents whose children attend public schools were struggling to provide school requirements, forcing some learners to drop out of school.

“We need support from investors and good Samaritans to enable us keep children in school. I had failed to raise Shs 90,000 for my granddaughter who is in P.5. I thank God, she is among the few children who have been given scholarships by Transpaper,” Ms Nalule who sells water to earn a living said.

Nalule’s grandchild, Aphurah Amulen, was among the lucky pupils of Mbuya Church of Uganda Primary School who received scholarships and scholastic materials from a printing company, Transpaper Uganda Limited, through the Classic leader scholarship programme.

She also noted that her other grandchild who sat for Primary Seven last year and scored aggregate 23 was still at home due to school fees hurdles.

The little money she had saved was spent on the mother to her grandchild, who is currently pursuing a certificate course in Nursery teaching.

Mr Jonathan Mukinusu, the head teacher of Mbuya Church of Uganda Primary School, backed the parents’ plea, saying struggling parents need an extra hand to take children through the education cycle.

Mr Mukinusu revealed that of the 775 learners at his school, less than 80 children have paid a contribution of Shs90,000 since the beginning of first term.

According to the head teacher, each child contributes Shs90, 000 to cater for meals, utilities, salary for teachers who are not on government pay roll, support staff as well as rent and transport for some teachers.

The few teachers who are staying at school have converted some classrooms into a residential house to save time wasted on travelling for long distances.

“We appeal to more partners to come to the rescue of our children and teachers. Some have supported us but the interventions have mainly focused on girls. We commend Transpaper for considering both boys and girls,” he said.

Mr Srinivasa Reddy, the company’s director said they had earmarked over Shs300 million to cater for scholarships of best performing learners in various public schools across the country.

“We need to help them so that they can concentrate on studies. We hope to give out over 200 scholarships per year,” Mr Srinivasa said.