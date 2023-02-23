School heads speak on hiking, lowering of senior five cut-off points

As secondary school head teachers gather at at Uganda Manufacturers’ Association showgrounds in Lugogo, Kampala to select Senior Five (S5) students for their schools today, those who spoke to this publication largely denied having a hand in determining their schools’ cut-off points.

They said they (cut-off points) are entirely determined by the Ministry of Education through the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb).

Secondary school head teachers converge at Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) exhibition hall at Lugogo in Kampala to select senior five students on February 23, 2023. PHOTOS/ FRANK BAGUMA



According to the head teachers, the schools are only mandated with submitting the number of the available slots to Uneb to enable the examination body select the best students for the school, depending on the number of candidates who showed interest in joining a given school.

Mr Edward Kanonya, the head teacher of Kololo High SS, said: “The school administrator does not participate in determining the cut-off points but it depends on the number of students who applied vis a vis the available slots.”

He added: “The aggregates of the last student out of the available slots (in a given school) becomes its cut-off point for that school.”

During the Uneb registration process for Senior Four candidates, all of them (candidates) are required to register their first, second and third choice schools, which they would wish to join for their Advanced Level of education.

Criteria

The head teachers said Uneb uses the academic performance as a yardstick to determine the qualifying students for a given school out of those who applied to that particular school.

Mr Augustine Mugabo, the head teacher of St Henry’s College Kitovu, urged parents to stay calm in case their children are not given placement at their first choice schools, saying such incidents are as a result of limited school capacity.

“A school cannot hike or lower its cut-off points, but it depends on the performance of students in a given year. If students perform better, then the cut-off points look slightly hiked and vice versa,” Mr Mugabo said yesterday.