Schools deny learners automatic promotion

A student of Mpigi Mixed Secondary School (2nd right) arrives at the school on Monday. Parents and teachers have expressed mixed reactions to schools subjecting learners to interviews or examinations before promoting them to the next classes. PHOto/ Brian adams Kesiime

By  Monitor Team

What you need to know:

  • The school heads say they are subjecting new students to interviews to gauge how much they have learnt.

Parents and teachers have expressed mixed reactions to a decision by some schools to subject learners to interviews or examinations before promoting them to the next classes.
Learners who fail the interviews have been denied promotion.

