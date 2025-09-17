Schools hire private teachers amid strike

As the Third Term opened under the cloud of industrial action, the fate of thousands of pupils hangs in the balance, with many classrooms likely to remain deserted until a compromise is reached between the Uganda National Teachers’ Union (Unatu) and the government. Teachers in upcountry public schools have continued to abandon classrooms as the nationwide strike entered its third day. Unatu at the weekend declared the industrial action until the government demonstrates commitment to equitable salary enhancement.

In Kyankwanzi District, most public schools were empty yesterday. At Butemba College Secondary School, only one teacher and a lone student reported. St Mary’s Kaseeta Primary School was locked, its compound deserted. St Mary’s Rwamagali P/S was also shut, while just 10 pupils turned up at Kabagaya Primary School. At Bikoma Primary School, both classrooms and offices were closed, and at St Kizito Primary School Bisika, only 10 pupils turned up for class. Last week, Unatu leaders accused government of failing to fulfil its promise to raise the salaries of arts teachers, as was done for their Science colleagues three years ago. They vowed not to return to class until the demand is met.

Kyankwanzi District Unatu chairperson, Ms Yunia Nakuya, said the strike is not about disrupting learning, but about pushing for dignity in the teaching profession.

"Teachers have waited too long for the government to fulfil the promise,” he said. In Mpigi District, some schools, especially Catholic-founded and boarding institutions, conducted normal classes. The district Secretary for Education and Health, Mr Francis Ssendyowa, said: “I have moved around and only found head teachers in schools like Mpigi UMEA Primary School, Kibuuka Memorial Primary School and Jjanya Primary School. ”

He urged the government to respond quickly, warning that continued disruption could affect candidates sitting national examinations. To bridge the gap, some schools have hired private teachers. In Kabale, several schools reopened with privately recruited staff teaching in place of striking government teachers. Ms Phabius Twasingura, the head teacher of Kikungiri P/S in Kabale Town, said: “Although all 20 teachers on the government payroll went on strike, teaching and learning remain uninterrupted because we have private teachers employed by parents. On Monday, we received 187 pupils, and on Tuesday, enrolment rose to 370.”

Rubanda District Education Officer Francis Serununu confirmed similar arrangements for candidate classes. However, Kabale Municipality Unatu chairperson Geoffrey Beinomugisha said such schools had “betrayed the cause”, adding: “Our stand remains the same. The strike shall continue until the government responds.” In Yumbe District, a meeting called by the Education Department for government-aided primary school head teachers was boycotted.

One head teacher, Mr Mohammed Angoliga, said: “This is a nationwide strike. Our offices are closed.”

Yumbe Branch Unatu chairperson Robert Angoliga, said: “Moving ahead to organise such meetings is not right and shows disrespect to teachers’ lawful salary strike.” Despite the boycott, some head teachers attended. The district Inspector of Schools, Mr John Angulibo, who represented the education officer, said the meeting aimed to discuss inspection reports. In Mbale City, teachers rejected calls from Resident City Commissioner (RCC) George Wopuwa to end the sit-down strike. Public schools continued sending learners home.

“Government plans to increase your salaries,” Mr Wopuwa assured head teachers. But Mbale City Unatu chairperson Christopher Majema insisted teachers would not resume work without pay. Unatu Southern Buganda chairperson Mathias Mukasa, also head teacher of St Joseph P/S Kiyimbwe, said: “The said plan to enhance our salaries in the Financial Year 2026/2027 is still a rumour until a written commitment is made by the right authorities.” In Soroti City, Soroti SS deputy head teacher, Mr Joseph Ecegem, said many learners stayed home despite teachers being present. In Masaka District, Masaka P/S head teacher Vincent Asiimwe said both teachers and pupils failed to report. In Dokolo District, nearly all the 62 government schools were affected.





TEACHERS' DEMAND

This action comes barely two months after humanities teachers under UPHTU met President Museveni at State House, demanding salary parity with their science colleagues. They proposed Shs6.5 million for head teachers, Shs4.5 million for deputies, Shs4 million for graduate teachers, and Shs2.2 million for diploma holders. Mr Museveni promised phased increments from the 2026/2027 financial year until arts and science teachers earned equally. Officials say Shs509b is required, plus Shs540b for teacher housing.





Compiled by: Al Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Bill Oketch, Denis Edema, Abubaker Kirunda, Sam Caleb Opio, Asuman Musobya, Sadat Mbogo, Robert Muhereza, Naume Biira, Francisca N. Nalutaaya, Barbra Nalweyiso, Santo Ojok, James Owich, Fred Wambede, Joseph Omollo, Rashul Adidi, Felix Warom Okello, Clement Aluma, Robert Elema, Scovin Iceta, Felix Ainebyoona, Hillary Twinamatsiko & Julius Byamukama.







