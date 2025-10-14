Schools report smooth start to 2025 UCE exams

The Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations on October 13 commenced as scheduled, with a few isolated incidents of two schools in Central Buganda, which failed to register 23 learners with the examinations body, to sit for their final exams, and some registered candidates who did not turn up for the final exams for various reasons.

Cream Field Vocational Senior School in Nakifuma, Mukono District, for instance, was closed on October 13 after it failed to register 15 candidates to sit for the 2025 UCE examinations, even after they met their fee obligations.

Another eight candidates at Bizmark High School in Mityana District faced a similar fate after they learnt that their school had not been registered with the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) to sit for the final UCE exams.

Overall, candidates sat for Geography Paper I in the morning hours, followed by Biology Paper I (Theory) in the afternoon. This is the second cohort of candidates to sit UCE under the competence–based Lower Secondary Curriculum rolled out by the government in 2020, which is a competency based system that promotes critical thinking and ICT.

In most central region districts of Mpigi, Kyotera,Rakai,Mityana, Buikwe, Masaka,Gomba,Lyantonde and Kalungu, exams started a few minutes after the stipulated 9am.

In the island district of Kalangala, examination papers arrived at the weekend and were distributed on Monday morning to the existing three examination centres including Sserwanga Lwanga Memorial SS, Bishop Dunstan Memorial SS, and Bukasa SS.

By 8:30 am, candidates across the district were already inside their examination halls. Ms Cathy Kabashoka, the Uneb district examination supervisor, said the exercise started without any challenges.

“All examination materials reached our Uneb centres on time, and over 200 candidates have sat for exams,” she said.

At Bishop Dunstan Memorial SS, the director of studies, Mr Muhammad Muleme, said of the 84 registered candidates, only one student failed to show up. “We missed this candidate because he was active during the first term, but in the second term, he started missing lessons.

The parents informed us at the weekend that he had fallen sick,” he said. He added that one of their candidates sitting the exams is under special Uneb care provided to those with disabilities.

Despite the ongoing nationwide Arts teachers’ strike over salary disparities, Mr Muleme said the school worked hard to ensure candidates are well-prepared.

“We ensured that our candidates sit more than seven mock exams, organised study tours, and made sure teachers for candidate classes are available,” he said.

However, not all school heads share his optimism. Ms Josephine Nalunga, the head teacher of Serwanga Lwanga Memorial SS, said she is uncertain about how her candidates will perform this year.

“The ongoing teachers’ strike indeed affected our teaching schedule. Lessons that should have been completed a month earlier were taught late,” she said.

Meanwhile, some schools have reported an increase in the number of girls completing Senior Six. At Bishop Dunstan Memorial SS, for example, 42 of the 84 candidates sitting this year are girls, a significant rise from the 12 who sat last year.

Mr Muleme attributed this improvement to combined efforts between the school and several non-governmental organisations.

“We keep a close eye on our girls. If any of them stopped attending classes, we engaged parents or NGOs, with some paying fees for about 14 candidates,” he said.

Mr Yusuf Gayinamungu, the Mpigi District inspector of schools, said the exercise started well on the first day.

“There was some delay at some centres due to the long distance and the briefing of head teachers at the collection centres, but this did not affect the candidate so much. Also, some candidates were involved in an accident, but were not severely injured and have been able to write their exams. Uneb has allowed us to give them an extra 15 minutes to complete their first paper,” he said.

Buvuma

In Buvuma Islands, candidates at one of the four centres (Bweema Seed School) wrote their first paper an hour late due to strong waves on Lake Victoria, which delayed the distribution of materials, according to Mr Hussein Bugembe, the district education officer.

A total of 225 were registered to sit UCE exams in the district. In several parts of the Acholi Sub-region, police and examination officials struggled to deliver examination sets at the destination centres with several feeder roads cut off due to a recent downpour.

In Agago District, for example, Mr Calvin Okot, the district education officer, told this publication that while examination materials were delivered promptly at the two centres (Kalong and Patongo Town Councils), distribution to the 12 (public and private) schools across the district was hampered by the bad state of the roads.

“In some schools, papers arrived late due to bad weather,” Mr Okot said. In some selected schools in Lango Sub-region, the examinations kicked off with negligible challenges.

In Kole District, for instance, the Executive Director of Wisdom High School, Mr Ambrose Ogwal, said some candidates have not cleared their tuition but were allowed to write their paper.

A total of 276 candidates are sitting UCE, and an additional 444 have registered for Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) at the private school in Akalo Town Council. “Some of the parents have not cleared school fees, but as a Christian institution, we have allowed all the children to sit for examinations,” he said.

West Nile Sub-region

At Maji SS in Adjumani District, the head teacher, Mr Norbert Evuma, said of five supervisors assigned to oversee the exams, two were absent and were substituted by teachers from Windle Trust International.

Mr Eliakim Matua, the supervisor for Arua City and Greater Arua, said a total of 2,771 candidates are sitting exams across 22 centres.

In Yumbe District, Mr Jackson Jad Andabati, the deputy head teacher of Kuru SS, said teachers fully participated in supervising the exams despite the ongoing industrial action.

“Teachers showed up to manage the examinations at the school because they are not on strike,” he added.

In the districts of Tororo and Mbale, UCE exams started on schedule without any major hindrances.

The Uneb supervisor for Tororo area, Ms Beatrice Akware Lumonya, who is also the head teacher of Tororo Girls’ School, said examination storage centres were open by 8am, with distant schools being served first.

A total of 5,404 candidates are sitting UEC exams in the district. In Mbale District, candidates also started their exams on time, and police said they had not registered any malpractice.

Masaka

In Masaka City, Arts teachers temporarily suspended their month-long sit-down strike to serve as invigilators. At some government-aided schools, such as Kijjabwemi SS, Masaka SS, and Kadugala SS, the invigilators reported as early as 7:30 am.

The Kijjabwemi SS Head Teacher, Mr Baker Kyaluzi, confirmed that some teachers had been deployed in other schools to invigilate.

Masaka City Principal Education Officer Steven Kakeeto said, unlike last year, where candidates were delayed to sit the first paper by 30 minutes, this time the situation was completely different. Masaka City has 40 exam centres shared by eight government-aided secondary schools and 36 private secondary schools.

At Masindi SS, Masindi District, candidates were seen writing their first paper under tight supervision.

“The exams started on time, and all materials arrived early. Candidates were calm and set for the exams,” said Ms Sarah Akello, a teacher at the school.

Mr John Okurut, the Masindi Central education officer, said the smooth start was a result of early coordination.

“We ensured all schools received instructions and materials in advance to avoid any confusion,” he said In Fort Portal City, the exams started on time and with no disruption of rain like has been in the previous years. At Fort Portal SS, the school head teacher, Mr Regan Kateregga, said all the 226 registered candidates turned up on the first day of exams.

Mr Ham Ahimbisibwe, the head teacher of Mbarara High School, said: “All our 362 candidates are in good spirits and they have been well prepared.”

At Ruhanga Adventist SS, police summoned the head teacher over failure to register a candidate who had paid registration fees.

Precious Kembabazi, had complained that she was turned away from the school last week and was told she will not be doing exams.

Greater Bushenyi Police Spokesperson Apollo Tayebwa said enough security had been deployed to ensure the safety of both candidates and examinations. At Soroti SS where 900 candidates are writing their final exams, materials arrived at exactly 9am.

The Principal Education Officer, Soroti City, Mr Patty Emokor, assigned to supervise the exercise at Soroti SS, said the exercise kicked off well.

At Soroti Municipal SS, the head teacher, Mr Rogers Mboizi, said the candidates delayed to start their papers by five minutes due to the slow distribution of exam materials.

At Olila High School in Soroti City, Mr Joseph Opio, the head teacher, said a total of nine candidates had lost their IDs under unclear circumstances and had to get replacements to sit the papers.

At Burema SS, Kanungu District, two candidates out of the 90 registered missed their exams and the school head teacher, Mr Baker Twehikire, blamed their parents for not fulfilling their obligation.

Kanungu

At Kinkizi High School and San Giovanni School Makiro in Kanungu District, school head teachers, Rev Emmanuel Mutabazi, and Mr Dennis Tukamushaba respectively, said although one candidate missed the exams for unknown reasons in their schools, the exercise went on smoothly on day one.

However, head teachers expressed worry at the number of fee defaulters saying they have made commitments with the parents to allow them sit for the exams. Today, candidates will sit for Physics Paper I (Theory ).

2025 candidates.

A total of 432,159 candidates of which 154,637 are government –funded under the Universal Secondary Education (USE), registered to sit this year’s UCE exams at 4,308 centres across the country.

Uneb deployed 1,500 scouts to man exams, but the actual number of chief supervisors, invigilators and area supervisors is not clear since teachers who usually take up such tasks are on sit down strike. But according to Uneb, nearly 2,000 teachers turned up for briefing sessions last Friday.

Complied by Al-Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Jessica Sabano ,Malik F Jjingo Felix Ainebyoona, Jovita Kyarisiima, Hanifah Nanyanzi, Perez Rumanzi, Julius Byamukama , Hillary Twinamatsiko Felix Warom Okello, Marko Taibot ,Rashul Adidi, Bill Oketch, Joseph Omolo, Fred Wambede Robert Elema, Alex Ashaba Ismail Bategeka ,Susan Nanjala, Susan Achola, Daniel Ojara , Francesca N Nalutaaya , Robert Muhereza, Naume Biira , Julius Hafasha, Opio Sam Caleb Denis Edema,Abubaker Kirunda,Asuman Musobya & Joseph Kasumba