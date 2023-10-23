Schools showcase, win Chinese song contest

Chinese is one of the six UN languages and one of the most spoken languages in the world. A section of Ugandan Schools have taken up the Chinese language and culture to a higher level, scooping major awards at the Third Chinese Song Competition themed Voice into My Heart in Kampala on October 15.

Some of the schools represented in the competition include Ndejje Senior Secondary School, which produced the winner in the overall secondary schools category, other secondary schools, Makerere University, as well as other tertiary institutions.

The Charge d’Affairs ad interim of the Chinese Embassy in Uganda, Fan Xuecheng, appreciated Ugandans for embracing the Chinese language and culture.

“People to people and cultural exchanges constitute a major part of China-Uganda relations,” Xuecheng said.

Xuecheng further revealed that ‘China has for nine years been dispatching groups of pioneers to set up and operate the Confucius Institute at Makerere University in the spirit to promote language and education, nurture amity between both countries and deepen mutual understanding.’

The winner of the Third Chinese song competition in the secondary schools category, Irene Ayinza Nabatte, a Senior Four student at Ndejje Senior Secondary School, performed a song titled My future is Not a Dream. She advised Ugandans, especially students who have access to the Chinese language and culture to take it up and pursue it fearlessly.

“Don’t give up just because this is a foreign language. It requires someone who is really determined. Just be committed to it,” Ayinza said.

Dr Gilbert Gumoshabe, the Ugandan director of Confucius Institute at Makerere University, said the competition’s main purpose is to boost promotion of language and culture through music.

“What inspires is to tell the people how you can promote language using music. You know music has a big catchment area, everyone wants to associate with it, and in this case, the ‘Voice into My Heart’ song competition comes in handy to spread the gospel about how good a language can be.”

Gumoshabe further elaborated that through the Confucius Institute, Ugandans can benefit from several opportunities in line of education, through scholarships in Uganda and China. He added that the Chinese Embassy as well as several Chinese companies have committed funds to offer scholarships to people interested in learning Chinese-related courses among other fields.

“We support mainly the underprivileged students. In Makerere for example, we have the Bachelor of Chinese and Asian studies and we also have the subject of Chinese. So we have scholarships in Makerere University, but also other scholarships in China for those who want to go for further studies, funded by the government of China,” Gumoshabe said.

The director also explained that the institute has other working relationships for students who want to get internships and jobs.

“Chinese companies approach us for students who have completed their studies to be employed. Most of the Chinese companies have absorbed a number of them and continue on asking us for more of our students, so employment opportunities have always been there,” Gumoshabe said.

Other winners include; outstanding performers Elizabeth Kirabo and Mary Precious Nalukwago while Second runners up were Namatovu Desire and Namulemo Leticia; as Patience Nayiga and Renah Abaho came third.

Outstanding schools includedNdejje SS, Kabale Trinity College, Sebei College Tegeres and Equatorial College.

The competition was organised by the Confucius Institute at Makerere University, Star Times and other stakeholders.