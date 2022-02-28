Service learning could be the missing link

Reflecting on stories from my late father who used to share with us his journey and youthful memories about education.

“During our youthful days, we would finish school and immediately we were absorbed into the job market, he would further emphasise that the jobs were in government institutions,” he often said.

This sounded easy but after pondering on it several times, I appreciated that most of them were students who had pursued practical courses besides the theory.

Unfortunately, times have changed and it begs the question, “What went wrong”?

Skills mismatch

Prof Augustus Nuwagaba, director of Reeve Consults Uganda, says the problem lies in the education system. The country, he says, is stuck with the colonial education system that trains students to be clerks, teachers and lawyers. These are mostly theoretical as opposed to practical and evaluating students’ competence and abilities through tests and exams. Times have changed, and the country needs to appreciate vocational training not only for metal fabricators, carpenters and mechanics but also hands-on learning for social scientists, encourage peer to peer learning. Foreign investors also bemoan the lack of skilled workers in Uganda. Lack of skills has also been registered as a global problem. The International Labour Organisation, says training institutions continue to produce graduates whose skills do not match what the market wants. This mismatch makes it harder to tackle youth unemployment.

Unemployment

Youth unemployment in Uganda is the highest in Africa. In a study conducted by Action Aid, Lost opportunity? Gaps in youth policy and programming in Uganda, youth unemployment is denoted at 62 per cent, although evidence from African Development Bank indicates it could be as high as 83 per cent. Yet, according to the Ugandan population, 80 per cent of young people are under the age of 30 years and constitutes the largest population in the whole world. At least, nine in every 10 Ugandans who have completed any form of education are unemployed.

According to National Planning Authority (NPA) statistics released in 2018, 700,000 people join the job market every year regardless of qualification but only 90,000 get something to do. This translates to 87 per cent of people ready to work but cannot find a job.

The missing link

Service-learning is a youth development strategy which engages young people in academic learning while providing service to the community.

This approach is based on experiential learning; an approach which advocates for youth to be an active participant in their learning process. Young people are able to use practical real-world skills that transcend classrooms or programmes as they experience different phases of the learning process.

Active engagement in the learning process has been considered an essential part of education for years. Educational reformers, including John Dewey, an American philosopher, psychologist, and educational reformer, in the early 1900s, advocated for students to take part in the experiential learning process because they believed young people would benefit from integrating academic skills along with problem-solving skills.

Experiential learning

During the 1970s and 1980s, educational theorist David Kolb, also examined experiential learning. Kolb identified four parts of the learning process; concrete experience, reflective observation, abstract conceptualisation, and active experimentation. Kolb’s learning cycle and experiential learning are examined in-depth in the opportunities for skill building, module.

Appreciating the out-of-school time programmes that provide youth with opportunities to engage in a wide variety of activities.

Frequently, after school programmes include programming designed to reinforce academic skills young people learn during the traditional school hours. Service-learning experiences assist youth to make a connection between the academic learning in their classroom and actions that serve their community. Partnerships between youth organisations or schools and community are essential for creating these opportunities for positive youth development.

Engaging youth

Service-learning provides an environment that is engaging for youth. During activities, young people are able to integrate academic skills as they work to complete a project. In addition, youth build social skills as they collaborate with peers, programme staff, and community members.

While working on a project, young people may analyse a problem, collaborate with others to find a solution, and justify their methods used for solving the problem.

For example, in this hypothetical situation; youth decide to help a family shelter in their community. Youth find out that the shelter is in need of diapers to assist families with infants.

The young people in the programme decide to organise a diaper drive. They approach leaders in the community and present the shelter’s dilemma and how they can help. Youth collaborate with local businesses in the area to create “Diaper Drop” areas throughout the community. Youth create posters and write adverts in order to raise awareness and spark action.

Young people become active participants in projects and activities when given an opportunity to make decisions and voice their opinions about tasks in which they are involved. As youth use higher order thinking skills, they are able to engage more deeply in the service-learning activities.

Involving youth in planning projects that use a hands-on format to encourage higher order thinking can be an engaging process. Using an existing framework or guide can be helpful when working with youth to identify activities for a project.

Bloom’s Taxonomy provides a framework for a series of actions that can be used to engage young people in higher order thinking skills. Bloom’s Taxonomy is based on the work of educational psychologist, Benjamin Bloom, and has been updated over the years to address the changing needs of educators and students.

As a project evolves through different stages, youth will engage in activities that incorporate different levels of Bloom’s Taxonomy.

For example, if the young people in a programme decided to plant a community garden, they would engage in a variety of activities before they completed the final product.

So, what is service-learning?

Service-learning is a strategy used by a variety of groups and organisations such as, afterschool programmes, kindergartens, high schools, and universities, to supplement and enhance the traditional classroom learning experience for participants. As a result, there are many definitions and applications of service-learning.

Service-leaning has been defined as a teaching and learning strategy that integrates meaningful community service with instruction and reflection to enrich the learning experience, teach civic responsibility, and strengthen communities.

Relevance

Today, many young people are constantly engaged in using a variety of media including; instant messaging, texting, and social media sites. Youth are communicating, observing, thinking, and making decisions throughout most of their day in an interactive environment.

When planning activities for adolescents, it is important to take into consideration the experiences young people bring with them in order to create a learning situation where youth can engage and have fun in the process. By considering young people’s prior knowledge, programmes can build on their strengths and guide them to opportunities that facilitate higher order thinking.

One method that is beneficial to young people when acquiring and retaining new knowledge is to learn by doing. Youth respond well to an active or hands-on method of learning.

Academic and social skills can be developed through planned activities that include service to the community. Service-learning allows young people to be active participants in projects and activities that are designed to encourage the use of a variety of real-world problem solving skills. Consider this; providing opportunities for young people to practice collaboration and communication skills as they work together on a project can lead to youth using the same process skills in school courses or at home. It is evident that the involvement of youth in such service learning programmes presents them with an opportunity to harness skills that are vital for the job market as well as give them leverage to be entrepreneurs which helps bridge the unemployment gap.