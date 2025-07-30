Should food be banned on school visitations?

The Ministry of Education and Sports recently proposed a set of sweeping reforms aimed at sanitising and standardising school operations across the country. These include bans on hiring luxury cars and helicopters for school proms, eliminating flyers in student election campaigns, halting school tours for kindergarten learners, and most controversially, forbidding parents from bringing food and drinks during visitation days. It is this last policy that has struck a nerve across Uganda’s education sector. The ministry defends the measure as a move to promote equality among learners and avoid excessive competition. According to officials, allowing food during visitation encourages displays of wealth, fosters peer pressure, and distracts from the core academic purpose of the day.

But for educators such as Augustine Mukwaya, the head teacher of Gayaza Road Triangle Secondary School in Kiwenda, Wakiso District, the ban goes far beyond administrative tidiness. It touches the heart of what it means for children to feel supported, seen, and loved in a system that already demands much from them. “Visitation days are not just about checking academic progress. They are emotional lifelines for many learners,” Mukwaya says, noting that food, especially homemade dishes, often carries deep sentimental value.

“It is not about feasting or showing off. It is about comfort. A child seeing their parent, and receiving something as simple as a packed meal from home, can feel recharged emotionally for weeks.” He explains that in rural and peri-urban schools such as his in Kiwenda, these moments bridge the emotional distance that boarding school life imposes. For many learners, particularly those in lower primary and boarding sections, a mother’s matooke or a father’s chapati is not just nourishment. It is love made tangible.

They wait for that day





To better understand the emotional impact, one only needs to look at the learners themselves. Mukwaya recalls countless stories of pupils who mark visitation days on their calendars, not for what marks they will hear about, but for the joy of seeing their families and eating familiar meals from home. “Some of our learners do not even eat the food immediately,” he says. “They hold onto it, almost like a treasure. They want to take it back to their dormitory and share it with a friend, or just savour it slowly. You cannot quantify that kind of joy.” He believes denying children that joy under the guise of equity is misguided. “Equity is important, but it should not come at the cost of emotional wellness.” He advocates for a more nuanced approach. “Regulate it, set guidelines, limit quantity, prohibit flamboyant packaging, restrict commercial deliveries,” he says. “But a total ban? That is harsh and unnecessary.”

A pattern of exclusion?





He draws a comparison to the earlier decision to stop kindergarten school tours, another policy he says was imposed with little consultation. That move, justified as a way to protect toddlers from overstimulation and fatigue, ignored the immense developmental value of real-world exploration. “Both decisions,” he argues, “show a troubling pattern where reforms are made without involving those who interact with children daily. Classroom teachers, headteachers, even parents are rarely consulted.” Mukwaya says many recent educational reforms are driven more by optics than realities. “We cannot legislate warmth out of education,” he insists. “Learning is not just academic. It is emotional, social, and psychological.”

Culture and context

Beyond emotion, there is also a cultural dimension that policymakers may be overlooking. In Uganda and many African societies, food is a language of care. During traditional ceremonies, social gatherings, and family visits, food is an inseparable part of human connection. “To ban it from school visitation,” Mukwaya says, “is to strip away a deeply African expression of parental affection.” Many parents agree. Maria Namuddu, whose daughter attends a boarding primary school in Mukono, says she felt heartbroken when she heard about the policy.

“We grew up looking forward to visitation days because we knew our mothers would come with food,” she says. “Now they want to stop us from doing the same for our children? That is not right. Even if we cannot all bring chicken or soda, the matooke and rice we bring mean the world to our children.” Namuddu describes one visit where her daughter, who had recently recovered from malaria, lit up with joy at the sight of her mother’s millet porridge and boiled eggs. “She cried when I handed it to her,” Namuddu says. “Not because she was sick. But because she felt remembered. She felt loved.”

Economic ripple effects





There is also a socioeconomic angle. For lower-income families, visitation days are often the only opportunity to supplement their children’s meals with nutritious, familiar food. While the ministry argues this creates inequality, Mukwaya counters that inequality already exists in every classroom. “Let us address it through empowerment and dialogue, not blanket bans that punish emotional expression,” he says. The economic implications ripple outward as well. In communities such as Kiwenda, local businesses rely on visitation day traffic to sell snacks, juice, and local meals.





The policy threatens to upend already fragile livelihoods without offering any meaningful alternatives. Jane Nabwire, who sells fried cassava and passion juice outside a secondary school in Wakiso, says visitation days are her biggest source of income. “I earn more on that one day than I do in a week,” she says. “If they stop parents from coming with food or buying anything for their children, I do not know how I will survive.”

Emotional disconnect

What worries Mukawaya most is that removing emotional anchors such as food during visits may widen the already growing disconnect between schools and families. “When you limit how parents can connect with their children, you do not just impact that one day. You affect motivation, trust, and even discipline.” He believes emotional safety is often underrated in school settings. “Children do not thrive in sterile environments. They thrive where they feel safe, valued, and loved.” In fact, several teachers across Uganda report that learners tend to show improved behaviour and academic effort following a warm, supportive visitation. “Children are human beings. They respond to encouragement,” Mukwaya adds. “Policies must reflect that.”

Rethinking the approach

Instead of eroding emotional bonds, Mukwaya urges the ministry to invest in building stronger parent-school partnerships. “Let schools host guided visitation sessions with structured feedback, learner-centred activities, and modest refreshments. Within guidelines, this is all possible. We need collaboration, not confrontation.” Some reforms such as banning luxury cars at proms may be justified to curb excess and refocus attention on education. But equating that to a grandmother bringing her granddaughter a flask of porridge is, in his view, a false equivalence.

“We are lumping meaningful traditions with flamboyant showmanship. That is dangerous.” Education experts agree. Sarah Kabonesa, a lecturer of education policy at Kyambogo University, says policies should be evidence-based and context-sensitive. “We cannot keep copying reforms from Western systems without localising them. A boarding school in Gulu or Iganga cannot be treated the same way as an elite international school in Kampala.” She adds that emotional intelligence and family involvement are critical to student success. “When a child knows they are emotionally supported, they perform better and behave better.”

More than food.