Skilling pupils for agriculture

Data from the ministry of Education indicate that out of 1,880,000 learners that joined Primary One in 2016, only 832,659 completed Primary Seven. This means 1,047, 341 dropped learners dropped out along the way which means their future remains grim as they had not attained any skill to enable them to make ends meet in life.

It is this situation among many reasons that Rotary Clubs in Kampala launched an agribusiness scheme that will see pupils equipped with skills across the country.

The three Clubs, Rotary Club Kampala South, Rotary Club Upper Kololo and Rotary Club Kampala Springs Programme launched the programme dubbed Aggrey Kankunda Memorial Agribusiness Scheme (AKMAS) at Rwabutura Primary School in Sheema district earlier this year.

Ronald Oine Katabarwa, the president Rotary Club Upper, Kololo who led the group during the launch explained that the initiative is in remembrance of their fallen comrade Aggrey Kankunda who died in June 2021 and was passionate about education and agriculture.

“The late Kankunda was passionate about things that he would want everyone to live a better and valuable life, especially the young generation. He was specifically passionate about education and agriculture and when he died as a way of remembering his works and compassion we started the AKMAS project,” said Katabarwa.

Rotarians also felt the need to include other practical life skills that can transform individuals, community and the country at large, thus agribusiness skilling programme in primary schools across the country.

This was piloted at Rwabutura Primary School in Sheema District and will be extended to all regions countrywide.

“We have launched this programme here for western Uganda but it will be extended to northern, central and eastern regions. We are optimistic that through this programme even pupils who may not complete primary level will be able to do something for economic transformation,” said Katabarwa.

At Rwabutura Primary School, Mr Katabarwa said the three Rotary Clubs have already invested in Shs 35 million to among others giving the school two heifers, a coffee, banana, vegetable gardens and piggery project in addition to water for irrigation.

They also donated 820 reading books before noting a poor reading culture in schools especially at the young age as a reason for poor performance in schools and higher institutions of learning.

While introducing the programme Paul Muhame ,the Rotary Club president of Kampala South the project that is to ensure that most of the pupils are equipped with basic vocational and agribusiness skills even after primary school. These range from banana plantation, coffee growing, vegetable gardens and cattle rearing.

“With this module we hope that at least a pupil gets out of primary school with a skill to support him or her, family and the community,” said Mr Muhame before revealing that the project will have 12 sites countrywide.

The head teacher Rose Akantorana said since the AKMAS project started at the school one and half years back the enrolment and performance has improved.

“Before the programme started here, our enrollment was 832 and increased to 879 pupils, our performance has also improved. We had 47 pupils in grade one and the rest 81 pupils in Grade two.

This is because the communities around attach the value of skills the school offers to pupils,” said Akantorana.

Practical

Albert Besigye a resident of Itendero Town in Sheema District, says he was surprised when his children aged 10 and 13 years old respectively started looking for old sacks, basins, old car tyres and asked him for support as they start their farming projects.

“I am a businessman but I rent, but my children told me they wanted to start farming projects. I told them to wait for holidays in our village, but they challenged me. When they asked me for the materials to use, I was reluctant only to discover that they had already set up a garden on the verandah and other spaces around the house,” explained Besigye.

In a month’s time, a vegetable garden was booming, and he was even encouraged to expand for them their project. Henceforth, he no longer spends on vegetables. Also, the children sell to neighbours for an income.