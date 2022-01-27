Special needs school struggling to operate

A pupil helps a learner living with disability to access   the classroom  at Bushenyi Primary School in Bushenyi Municipality on Tuesday.

By  Zadock Amanyisa

What you need to know:

  • Administrators say they don’t have enough teachers and resources.

Bushenyi Primary School in Ruhandagazi Cell, Central Division, Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality is struggling to keep operational with  few teachers and  limited resources, the school management has revealed.
 The community school for the physically handicapped established in 1990 has an enrolment 101 pupils with only 11 teachers.

