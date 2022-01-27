Special needs school struggling to operate

Bushenyi Primary School in Ruhandagazi Cell, Central Division, Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality is struggling to keep operational with few teachers and limited resources, the school management has revealed.

The community school for the physically handicapped established in 1990 has an enrolment 101 pupils with only 11 teachers.

According to the chairperson of the school management committee, Mr Edgar Manyire, the school has no founding body and has been struggling with enrolment of teachers for a long time.

“Originally, it was run by an individual who had an organisation for children with special needs. Later, government took its management. Since then, several organisations and government have been offering support,” Mr Manyire said.

He added that their request to the municipal authorities to increase the number of teachers as well as help put up toilets has not yielded fruit.

Ms Charity Ashaba, the head teacher of the school, said operating with few teachers has affected the learners’ performance. “Of the 11 teachers, three handle pupils with special needs, one for the blind and two for sign language. This leaves a gap that makes it hard for the physically challenged learners to get sufficient attention and education,” Ms Ashaba said.

The head teacher also explained that the lack of resources has made it hard to cater for the children’s welfafre.

“We get a capitation grant from the government which the municipality apportions to us and other schools. We also get special needs funds of Shs130,000 per quarter. This is not enough to cater for learners’ welfare and running the school. We are depending on support from well-wishers,” she said.

Of the 101 pupils at the school, 41 have hearing and visual impairments, mental challenges while others are physically handicapped.

According to the school administration, there are 21 pupils in the boarding section paying Shs170,000 while their day counterparts pay Shs20,000. Primary Seven learners pay an extra Shs10,000 for remedial classes.

Mr Brian Sunday, a sign language teacher, appealed to government to support them with scholastic and instructional materials and equipment such as wheelchairs.

“We lack instructional materials, trained and qualified teachers to attend to learners with disabilities. Accessibility to classrooms for physically handicapped pupils is also hard because some classrooms were designed for only fit users,” Mr Sunday said.

Academic performance

The academic performance at Bushenyi Primary School has over the years declined which Ms Ashaba attributes to lack of enough teachers.

“Pupils that come here are from a radius of about 3km. In fact, getting a second grade here is a big achievement. Last year, we got a candidate with aggregate 16 and we celebrated because it is not easy,” Ms Ashaba said.