Stay home, Unatu boss tells children in public schools

The secretary general of the Uganda National Teachers’ Union (Unatu), Mr Filbert Baguma, yesterday advised parents whose children go to public schools to keep them home because of an industrial action they promised would start today.

Schools across the country officially open today for Third Term, and the strike at hand presents a huge setback to the learners who are expected to complete the syllabi and prepare for transitional and final examinations by the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) starting next month.

“The industrial action is still on. The teams are well set. Parents are advised to keep the children home for now because if they send the children and the teachers are not there, then it might be very dangerous because when the learners are there without teachers, anything can happen to them,” Mr Baguma told this publication in an interview yesterday.

Unatu general secretary, Mr Filbert Baguma

The teachers’ leadership last Thursday said their demands for a pay rise for humanities teachers must be met before they go back to class.

“Following a special sitting of the National Executive Council (NEC) held on September 10, 2025 and the branch chairpersons on September 11, Uganda National Teachers’ Union has resolved to resume industrial action effective September 15 which is the official opening date for third term,” Mr Baguma told hundreds of members who held a crisis meeting at Unatu head offices in Kampala on September 11.

He added: “The decision follows the government’s continued silence on Unatu’s demand for salary enhancement for all categories of teachers in primary and post-primary schools and education institutions who were left out during the Financial Year 2022/2023 increments.”

The union demands equal pay for all teachers regardless of their specialties. Currently, an Arts teacher with a degree, earns a gross pay of Shs1,078,162 monthly and takes home a net pay of Shs841,931 while his/her science counterpart gets Shs4 million and takes home a net pay of Shs2,858,000. Similarly, an Arts teacher with a diploma qualification gets gross pay of Shs784,214 and takes home a net pay Shs639,108 while their science counterpart earns Shs2.2 million and takes home a net pay of Shs1,616,000. The strike led by Unatu members comes barely two months after a section of teachers of humanities, through their umbrella, Uganda Professional Humanitarian Teachers Union (UPHTU), who had since June 6, laid down tools demanding their pay be raised to the level of their science counterparts, met President Museveni at Entebbe State House in July 2025 to resolve salary disparities.

The teachers demanded Shs6.5 million for head teachers, Shs4.5 million for deputies, Shs4 million for graduate teachers, and Shs2.2 million for diploma holders. During the meeting, the President promised the teachers that their salaries would be enhanced during the 2026/2027 Financial Year by 25 percent for four consecutive years, after which they would be put at the same level as their science counterparts. More than Shs509 billion is required to fulfil the presidential pledge, according to officials in the Ministry of Finance. In addition, Shs540 billion is required to provide housing for teachers.

Dr Kedrace Turyagyenda, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education and Sports, acknowledged that she is looking forward to teachers' salary enhancement but advised them to commit to their profession, saying it is a calling that goes beyond making money.

“I did 40 years in the sector and finished as a director, and after taxes, my salary was Shs1.8 million. I never complained about salary because I knew I had a mission to achieve as a teacher of Chemistry and Mathematics, as a high school head teacher, as a teacher trainer, as a commissioner of secondary education standards, and finally as a director. I never complained because I had gone into teaching as a calling. I loved it and knew I was accountable to God. God entrusts parents and teachers to develop the child holistically, “she said.

Dr Kedrace Turyagyenda, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education and Sports

Ms Turyagyenda added: “I know the President has promised that come next year, everybody will start getting the improvement which we are looking forward to, but even before then, know the commitment that you have as teachers.” When asked whether they will meet with President Museveni to discuss the same if given the opportunity, Mr Baguma said the teachers would show up, provided they are not asked to be patient again.

“He convinced us three years ago, and his message was, be patient, and we have been patient for the last three years and two months. It will be unfair for him to again have the same message that was there over three years ago. We have patiently waited for three years and two months, and nothing is forthcoming,” he explained.

Students are pictured downtown in Kampala as they wait for a car to drop them off at school on September 14, 2025, marking the reopening of the third term. PHOTO/IBRAHIM KAVUMA



Mr Baguma also said the money that the President donated to teachers’ Saccos has an insignificant impact on the welfare of teachers, given their big population and misappropriation of such funds by some individuals. “The Sacco money cannot replace salary and doesn’t in any way address the issue of salary. If every teacher were to request a loan, each will receive Shs100,000.

You have also heard of people being imprisoned for mismanaging the Sacco money. Others are not in prison, but they have mismanaged the money. Teachers should be paid well so that they can concentrate on teaching minus discussing who gets what and for what reason,” he asserted.

He said Unatu has 120,000 members. In 2022, teachers under Unatu laid down tools over pay, paralysing teaching for almost a month. Mr Baguma said the 2022 industrial action was only suspended on July 4, 2022, to allow for negotiation, but the government was yet to come clean on the promise to settle the matter.



