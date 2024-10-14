Stressed about exams? Breathe, we’ve got you

Today Senior Four candidates started their final exams (UCE). This is the pioneer group to sit the first set of the new curriculum, and they have been asked to maintain confidence during the season.

Mr Allan Warayamo Obbo, the head teacher of Forest Hill College in Mukono, said learners should not get worried because they are undertaking a new curriculum.

“The word new curriculum may be enough to cause anxiety in somebody's brain. But knowing that it is not new for just individuals, it is for the whole country. So, they do not need to worry over the word ‘new’, because, after all, they are not even aware of the old curriculum,” Mr Obbo said.

He added; “There is nothing new because they have done it since the senior one. So, they need to convince themselves that it is a curriculum that they have studied for four years, and it is something normal to them.”

Re-read questions

Mr Obbo said approach to questions is very important and advised students to read and re-read the questions before answering, saying the current curriculum requires critical thinking not cram work.

He warned the students against copying saying teachers have taught them and have everything they are required to answer in the exams.

Let bygones, be punctual

Mr Obbo asked students to be calm and maintain discipline and desist from revising a paper they have already done saying it may demoralize them in case they find out they have failed a certain number.

“It is a past paper, why do you waste your time discussing it after all, you may never do it again,” he said.

He advised students to arrive at the examination room at least 30 minutes before exam time. This is because getting to the examination room makes one disorganised and creates anxiety and they will not concentrate

Rest and feed well

He emphasised that it is important to have enough time to rest and eat well to refresh brain and the body, warning students against fasting during the examination season.

“Who tells you that God does not know that you are doing examinations? If you are fasting, you should have fasted a long time ago and if you are praying, you should have prayed a long time ago,” Mr Obbo said.

View exams as a springboard

Mr Julius Mugisha Kakwara, a head teacher at St Francis Buhunga High School in Rukungiri District, emphasised the significance of confidence during exams.

Mr Kakwara highlighted that students should bear in mind that exams do not signify the end of life; rather, they should perceive exams as a mere steppingstone whether one succeeds or not, life continues.

"Exams are not the end of life. You either pass or fail, but life must continue. So, you must not look at exams as a do or die affair," he said.

Research as much

The head teacher stressed that preparation is the most important thing, suggesting that students should diligently revise the entire syllabus but also go an extra mile to research. He noted that teachers are responsible for giving students 75 percent of the knowledge, while students should seek the remaining 25 percent.

Positivity is a must-have

He said students ought to have a positive attitude and believe in themselves that they can make it.

Mr Kakwara explained that a positive attitude keeps one’s mind open, keeps the body relaxed making it easier to concentrate and recall what they have learned.

"You have to be positive because moving from Senior One to Senior Four or Senior Six means you are able. So, since you have that ability, the self-confidence and self-drive that has moved you, know that you are even able to make it to the next level," Mr Kakwara said.

The education officer encouraged them to trust God saying He did not create anyone for a bad plan. He has a good plan for each one of us and so they should know there is a good plan ahead of them.

Senior Four students being the pioneers of the new curriculum, Mr Kakwara said, they should consider themselves as lucky.

"They need to understand that this is the first year sitting the first exam in the new curriculum. So, the people in charge, that is the National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC) and Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb) are aware that these are the pioneers and they must be treated as such. So, they do not need to be so worried," he emphasised.

Confidence is within reach

Mr Edward Kanoonya the head teacher at Kololo SSS, said confidence is not something built in one day, but requires preparation. If one has not prepared well, chances are high that they will panic. Mr Kanoonya noted that students must revise whatever they have been taught because questions come from that material.

"Confidence starts with good preparation. When you make good preparation, you believe in what you have done, you believe in yourself, you have planned, then you will be confident. You will not panic because, with the variable learning, it starts from ensuring that you know what you are supposed to know which is the syllabus," Mr Kanoonya explained.

The education officer said there is no reason why one should panic when he or she has done what they have been told to do. It starts from and ends with good preparation.

“Preparedness starts with attending classes, doing assignments and binding by what facilitators are guiding you with.”

Psychologist says

Mr Ali Male, a psychologist at A-Z Professional Counselling Support Centre in Kampala, said during examination season a student needs a stress-free environment to allow their brains to operate well.

Mr Male also advised that students should feed well as well as have enough rest and sleep for the brain to rejuvenate as well as resolve some issues that could be disturbing them from the past.