Strike paralyses first day of Third Term

A nationwide sit-down strike announced by the teachers’ umbrella body Unatu paralysed the first day of Third Term yesterday as only a few learners reported to class.

Last Thursday, the Uganda National Teachers’ Union (Unatu) said the government had failed to fulfil its promise to enhance salaries of Arts teachers like it did to their counterparts teaching Sciences three years ago. They vowed not to go back to class unless their demand for a pay rise is met.

Currently , an Arts teacher with a degree ,earns a gross pay of Shs1,078,162 monthly and takes home a net pay of Shs841,931 while his/her science counterpart currently gets Shs4m and takes home a net pay of Shs2,858,000.

Similarly, an Arts teacher with a diploma qualification gets gross pay of Shs784, 214 and takes home a net pay of Shs639, 108 while their science counterpart earns Shs2.2m and takes home at net pay of Shs1,616,000.

Regional outlook

In the Lango Sub-region, the teachers’ strike was more evident in government-aided primary and secondary schools. At Lyanyi Primary School in Oyam District, only 10 candidates in Primary Seven reported to school yesterday. The school closed Term Two with 1,440 learners.

Mr Richard Wacha, the school head teacher, said they only considered the candidate class to study on day one of the strike, with pupils in Primary One up to Primary Six asked to stay home.

At Adok Seed School, Dokolo District, only five students reported to school on September 15, while in Lira City, the Unatu officials spent the better part of Monday on radio talk shows, asking their members to remain home. They said no head teacher should force their staff members to teach unless their grievances have been sorted out. In Kanungu District, Western Uganda, the strike took bigger toll on primary than secondary schools.

The same situation was reported in Greater Masaka Area in central Uganda. Mr Kenneth Tusingwire, the Kanungu District Unatu chairperson, who is also head teacher of Nyakinoni Primary School, said: “We have over 1,000 members in Kanungu and all are adhering to the strike as we advance our demand for a salary enhancement.”

At Makiro Primary School, there was no sign of any teacher and the head teacher’s office was also closed, but the Rugando Primary School head teacher, Mr Bernard Tindiwegi, said he had only come to attend to learners who had turned up without knowing the teachers were on strike. Mr Tindiwegi said he dispersed them to go back home. At Karambi Primary School in Mpungu Sub-county, there was no activity since all classes and offices were under lock and key.

Mr Erasmus Tuyishime, the Kanungu District inspector of schools, said all the teachers in government-aided schools kept away and the few head teachers found at school were stranded. Head teachers Baker Twehikire of Burema SS and the Rev Emmanuel Mutabazi of Kinkizi High School in Kanungu District, both said all their teachers had reported for duty.

The sit-down strike led by Unatu members comes barely two months after a section of teachers of the Humanities under their umbrella body UPHTU, who had since June 6, laid down tools demanding their pay be raised to the level of their science counterparts, met President Museveni at State House Entebbe in July 2025 to resolve salary disparities.

They demanded Shs6.5m for head teachers, Shs4.5m for deputies, and Shs4m for graduate teachers, and Shs2.2m for diploma holders.

During the meeting, Mr Museveni promised the teachers that their salaries would be enhanced during the 2026/2027 Financial Year by 25 percent for four consecutive years, after which they would be paid at the same level as their science counterparts.

At least Shs509b is required to fulfil the presidential pledge, according to officials in the Ministry of Finance. But this was a different arrangement, which Unatu was not party to.

Mr Filbert Baguma, the Unatu secretary general, said they are also ready to meet the President Museveni, provided they would not be asked to be patient again.

He said their 2022 industrial action was only suspended on July 4, 2022, to allow for negotiations, but the government was yet to come clean on the promise to settle the matter.

“He [President] convinced us three years ago, and his message was, ‘be patient’, and we have been patient for the last three years and two months. It will be unfair for him to repeat the same message,” he explained.

In Mbale City, most of the primary schools visited, including North Road Primary School, Fairway, Nabuyonga, and Busamaga, had no lessons, with only a handful of the pupils at school. At North Road Primary School, the most populated school in Mbale City, the pupils were found seated in classrooms without a teacher as others sat outside their classrooms.

A teacher at the school, who preferred not be named, said they support the strike, but they were asked to report to school under coercion by the school head.

“But as you can see there is no teaching taking place,” the teacher said. Mr Christopher Majeme, the chairperson of Unatu in Mbale City, said out of 1,000 teachers in the city, only 100 who are school heads reported to keep the schools open. He said it is wrong for the government to force the teacher into classrooms.

In another eastern district of Tororo, a cross-section of teachers in government-aided primary schools sent learners back home as they joined their colleagues in the strike.

At Oriyoi Primary School, more than 40 pupils had reported yesterday, but they went back home after finding all classrooms locked with padlocks.

The school head teacher, Ms Sylivia Akituk, said as the head of the institution, she had nothing to do because she cannot teach all classes alone.

Mr Alexson Musinguzi, the chairman of Unatu Bushenyi District, said: “We are yet to find out whether some Arts teachers have gone to class, but for us as Unatu, we believe they shouldn’t teach until the government fulfils its promise,” he said.

At Buthale Primary School in Mahango sub-county, in Kasese District, only one pupil out of more than 500 enrolled learners had arrived at school by 9:30am. By 10am yesterday, only Primary Seven pupils were present at Nyamisule Primary School in Kasese District, and only one teacher privately paid by parents was attending to the learners. In Kagadi District, several public primary schools remained closed yesterday.

At Kyomukama Primary School, none of the 744 pupils and 11 staff members turned up. Mr Solomon Musinguzi, the chairperson of Unatu Kagadi branch, said the information about the strike was widely circulated, and teachers adhered to it.

In Kena Valley Primary School in a refugee settlement, a few learners turned up, but were sent back home after doing general cleaning. Ms Augusta Angua, a Primary Six English teacher, said they are following the instructions given by Unatu leaders.

At Eruba Primary School in Arua District, 19 of the 22 teachers reported yesterday, with those who stayed away demanding salary enhancement. The head teacher of the school, Mr Benson Adima, said of the 1,317 pupils that the school had at the close of last term, only 465 reported yesterday.

Some teachers defy Unatu notice

Several teachers in rural schools of the northern district of Gulu did not take part in the nationwide strike yesterday. In most of the public schools, lessons went on smoothly yesterday. Mr Mike Acaye, the coordinator of UPHTU in the Acholi Sub-region, said their teachers under the union are satisfied with what the government promised them recently.

“Our teachers are not in this strike,” he said. Mr John B Tumwesgye, the Gulu resident district commissioner, described the situation as normal in all the schools he visited. “We have deployed six vehicles in the field to monitor all the government schools in the district and the situation is normal,” he said.

Also, teachers in the districts of Kamuli and Buyende defied Unatu’s strike directive. Several described Unatu’s actions as repetitive and ineffective.

“We’re tired of being used. Every time they’re called to the State House, something is offered, and we’re left behind. Why is Unatu silent on delays in capitation grants for schools under the Universal Education Programme?” Mr Samson Kintu, a teacher in Kamuli District, said.

At Kamuli Township and Mbulamuti Primary schools, teachers were present and ready to teach, although only a few learners showed up. Meanwhile, Mr Andrew Kwete, the chairperson of the Uganda Liberal Teachers Union (ULITU), distanced his group from the strike, instead advocating peaceful engagement with the government.

In Mpigi District, central region, the teachers at three government-aided schools of St Phillips Equatorial SS Nabusanke in Kayabwe Town Council, and St Mugagga SS Jalamba, and St Balikuddembe SS Mitalamaria in Buwama Town Council, reported early and ready to teach on September 15, but the learners stayed away. In the West Nile district of Yumbe, Ms Nancy Driwaru, a teacher at Barakala Primary School, said they have not joined the industrial action.

“We came ready to begin the term, but the children didn’t come because they heard about the strike on the radio,” she said. She added that some of their colleagues employed by the government only came, registered, and went away.

Teachers defy minister

The State minister for Higher Education, Mr John Muyingo, accused the teachers of not being considerate in their action since the government has engaged them over the same issue in the last months. Mr Muyingo said despite announcing the strike, the Unatu leaders had not officially reached out to the government.

Compiled by Al Mahdi Ssenkabirwa,Bill Oketch Denis Edema, Abubaker Kirunda,Sam Caleb Opio , Asuman Musobya, Sadat Mbogo, Robert Muhereza , Naume Biira , Francisca N Nalutaaya, Fred Wambede, James Owich, Hanifah Nanyanzi, Rashul Adidi, Felix Warom Okello, Clement Aluma, Robert Elema, Scovin Iceta Felix Ainebyoona, Hillary Twinamatsiko, Julius Byamukama Yoweri Kaguta, Alex Ashaba Suzan Nanjala & Segujja Byomugabi