Student-led approach drives curriculum

The atmosphere inside the main hall of Dream Africa School in Mbalwa buzzed with an unusual energy. It was confident voices of learners leading class discussions. At the forefront, student presenters stood ready, their projects and findings meticulously prepared. Behind them, a panel of judges, selected to offer feedback.

The gallery was filled with fellow learners ready to challenge the presenters with impromptu questions, putting their understanding to a litmus test. This student-led approach was not just a demonstration of learning; it was learning in its most active and engaging form. Educationist Ritesh Mishra, who believes in pushing learners to excel, is enthusiastic about the potential of this approach.

“Learning is a collaborative journey. Children are explorers and they thrive when discovering ideas together. When learners collaborate and communicate, it transforms learning into an exciting endeavour. Learning is simple but its impact is amplified through high-quality, engaging presentations," Mishra stated.

A new journey

The competency-based curriculum (CBC) was launched in February 2020 for lower secondary education as a deliberate shift in the Uganda’s educational philosophy. Moving away from rote memorisation and theoretical knowledge, the CBC prioritises the development of practical skills, core competences, and the ability to apply knowledge in real-world contexts.

This reform is driven by the aspiration to cultivate a generation of learners who are knowledgeable and equipped with the essential skills demanded by the 21st-century workforce and capable of contributing to holistic societal development.

At its core, the CBC adopts a learner-centred approach, positioning the student as an active participant and constructor of their own learning. This contrasts sharply with traditional models where the teacher often serves as the primary source of information.

The curriculum emphasises acquisition of what are termed knowledge, skills, values, and attitudes (KUSVA).

In primary education, the CBC is interwoven into a thematic curriculum, organising learning around relatable and engaging themes. Furthermore, in lower secondary, the number of teaching subjects has been reduced to allow for a more in-depth exploration of concepts and a greater focus on skill acquisition.

A key objective of the CBC is to cultivate essential skills among learners such as critical thinking, creativity, innovation, digital literacy, effective communication, problem-solving abilities, collaborative spirit and the capacity for self-directed learning.

To achieve this, the curriculum strongly advocates for the integration of project-based learning, where research and practical application of knowledge are central. The CBC promotes continuous assessment as a means of tracking student progress aiming to move away from a system dominated by high-stakes, end-of-term examinations. Despite the compelling benefits, the implementation of the CBC in Uganda faces a complex array of challenges.

A key concern is the lack of adequate training and pedagogical skills among many teachers, leading to a continued reliance on traditional teaching methods. Insufficient resources, including learning materials and ICT infrastructure, further impede the effective adoption of active and project-based learning.

Overcrowded classrooms exacerbate these challenges, making it difficult for teachers to provide individualised attention and manage student-centred activities. Mishra believes that schools need to foster environments where learners feel empowered to express themselves through independent discovery. “Learning is fundamentally driven by imagination, utilising our surrounding environment and enjoying the process. It is not solely dependent on the resources provided,” he added.

Promising

The synergy between student-led learning and the new curriculum is undeniable. Activities inherent in student-led learning, such as critical thinking, problem-solving, collaboration and creative expression, are precisely the competences the new curriculum aims to cultivate.

This shift promises to move Ugandan education beyond rote memorisation, nurturing a generation of adaptable and actively involved learners prepared for future challenges. Gideon Prosper Onyango, a Primary Seven student at Dream Africa School - Seeta Campus, emphasises the value of student-led learning: “You have to explain everything fully so that fellow students understand, which helps me understand my presentation even better.”

Onyango's team showcased this understanding with a creatively constructed cardboard model of the digestive system. The potential impact of embracing student-led learning within Ugandan classrooms is far-reaching.

By providing students with a voice and the power of choice in their education, their intrinsic motivation to learn is significantly enhanced. This deeper engagement raises a more profound understanding of subjects. Furthermore, student-led activities inherently demand critical analysis and independent thought, crucial skills for navigating an increasingly complex world.

The collaborative nature of many student-led strategies also strengthens vital communication and interpersonal skills. By encouraging students to explore their interests and present their understanding in innovative ways, a culture of creativity is nurtured.

Moreover, taking the lead in learning activities builds students' confidence and self-belief. The flexibility inherent in student-led learning also allows educators to better cater to the diverse learning styles present in Ugandan classrooms, preparing students to be lifelong learners with a genuine passion for inquiry.

Long way

The evolution of Uganda's education progressed from informal, culturally embedded indigenous systems to the introduction of formal Western education by missionaries and the colonial administration, which was often Eurocentric and aimed at religious conversion and producing a local workforce.

In 1877, Christian missionaries established the first formal schools, primarily with the aim of spreading Christianity and training local individuals to assist in their work. These early schools, often attached to churches, initially focused on basic literacy, numeracy, and religious instruction.

The curriculum was heavily influenced by European perspectives and often aimed at instilling colonial values while sometimes undervaluing indigenous knowledge systems. Secondary education emerged later, initially catering to the children of chiefs and elites, often modelled after British public schools. Makerere University, established in 1922 as a technical school, marked the beginning of higher education in the region.

Following Uganda's independence in 1962, there was a concerted effort to expand access to education and to Africanise the curriculum, aiming to promote a stronger sense of national identity and address the needs of the newly independent nation. The period saw significant growth in the number of schools and student enrollment across all levels.

The Universal Primary Education (UPE) programme, launched in 1997, dramatically increased primary school enrollment. While UPE significantly improved access, it also brought challenges related to infrastructure, teacher-to-student ratios and the quality of education.

The education system largely retained a structure inherited from the colonial period: seven years of primary education, six years of secondary education (four of lower and two of upper secondary), and post-secondary education. The curriculum remained largely knowledge-based and examination-oriented. Concerns grew over the relevance of the curriculum to the needs of the labour market and the development of practical skills among graduates. This paved the way for the introduction of CBC in 2020, a fundamental shift towards a learner-centred, skills-focused approach.

The integration of student-led learning can be practically implemented across various levels of primary education within the framework of the new curriculum. In lower primary, thematic learning can be enriched by allowing learners to collaboratively decide how to explore and present aspects of a topic.

Upper primary can see pupils taking the lead in inquiry-based projects and facilitating discussions on researched topics. Other strategies include peer teaching, collaborative problem-solving tasks and the creation of interactive learning centres.

Even involving students in establishing classroom norms and reflecting on their learning experiences can cultivate a stronger sense of ownership.

“Learning is about the confidence you exhibit. It is not like someone is coming to help you out. You have to let people know what you have understood. Student-led learning will boost the confidence of the learners and I know we will have bright stars in this country,” says Nidhi Shrey, a director at Dream Africa Schools.

This curriculum requires significant investment in teacher training and a fundamental shift in pedagogical mindsets is essential. Innovative solutions will be required to effectively implement these strategies in the context of large class sizes and potentially limited resources.

Furthermore, engaging parents in understanding the benefits of this new approach and aligning assessment methods is critical for successful integration.

Tips

Uganda’s education in numbers

83 percent: Estimated percent share of children unable to read and understand an age-appropriate text by age 10.

31:1: Student-teacher ratio (Primary) of national average of 31 students to one teacher in 2021.

50:1: Student-classroom ratio (Primary) is estimated as around 50:1 by 2019/20.

