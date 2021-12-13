Students engage in the fight against corruption

National debate council delegation at Kololo Ceremonial ground. Photos / Courtesy.

By  Esther Bridget Nakalya

What you need to know:

  • The students participated in the annual anti-corruption challenge conducted by National Debate council, through a virtual interaction where they showcased various talents..

Every year, a special week is set aside in Uganda in respect of the fight against corruption, under the theme; a corruption free Uganda starts with me.

