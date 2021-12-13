Students engage in the fight against corruption

Every year, a special week is set aside in Uganda in respect of the fight against corruption, under the theme; a corruption free Uganda starts with me.

This year marks three in a row of great achievements in the fight against corruption.

Earlier this week, Col. Edith Nakalema the head of State House anti-corruption unit urged Ugandans to own the struggle.

“Corruption is everywhere, it starts from our homes, and therefore it’s a responsibility of every human to condemn it,” she stated.

During the local television show, the Colonel discouraged citizens from engaging in blame games with the government as it starts with individual efforts to curb the vice.

Most notably, this year students across the nation have taken part in the great cause, something for which the Chief Justice Hon. Justice Alphonse Owiny Dollo has expressed support.

In a recent tweet from the justice sector, the Chief justice encouraged communal effort in the fight against corruption.

The tweet read, “The maintenance of strong working relationships amongst anti-corruption agencies is crucial and let us ensure that those relationships continue to develop and thrive.”

The students participated in the annual anti-corruption challenge conducted by National Debate Council where they showcased various talents.

They were talents such as speech, essay, song/rap, poetry, interview and art/cartoon.

Through these listed disciplines, young people spoke out on how corruption manifests in their areas giving them a voice and ability to be knowledgeable about issues that affect them and how best to express and expose them.

The challenge which has taken place over the period of a month now allows for the young people to discuss what limits them to take action against issues of corruption, what threatens them and prevents them from reporting the same, and how young people can be empowered to fight it.

17-year-old Janice Nikajja, a student at Kings’College Budo was one of the top contestants at the challenge.

She came first in the genre of speech and acknowledges her interest in speech and that the goal of influencing her peers prompted her to join the challenge.

“I found out about the challenge from a friend who sent me a flyer in my inbox and I signed up for it immediately.”

The teenager displayed intense competitiveness, given internet constraints.

“I managed to overcome internet and electricity challenges while attending the event virtually by planning well and early for the interactions,” she shares.

Nikajja reflects on her win as one that encourages young girls that they can be in the lead despite society’s attempt to make them feel inferior.

Students with IGG, Beti Olive Kamya.

The process

Cohens Mugisha, the programme manager at National Debate council believes that the young people have a voice to contribute and influence the anti-corruption campaign in the country.

“We identified primary, secondary school students and vacationers as eligible participants in the anti-corruption challenge,” he confirms.

The online event, he explains, commenced on Nov 1, and was crowned with the award of certificates and trophies to the finalists to mark the anti-corruption day happening on December 9, at Kololo air strip in Kampala.

The contestants he adds were given free internet access to enable them creatively spread the anti-corruption gospel.

With approximately 60 contestants signing up to the challenge, the panel of online judges considered regional balance, gender, quality and the participants’ expectations from the challenge.

The online campaign closed with seven contestants selected.

“We made a call for judges where three were assigned to handle a specific descipline and ensure well balanced results.”

To add value to the skill sets of the participants, NDC together with its partners provided training to the contestants from renowned journalists to map their skills.

According to Mugisha, the challenge sprouted from the need to address issues related to corruption that affect the young people both directly and indirectly.

“There are unfair acts that stem right from schools and nationwide that students face and this challenge allows for them to be empowered to create awareness and expose the vice,” he says.

Setbacks

Regardless of the capability challenges in accessing rural locations where students could not access internet, Mugisha applauds the supportiveness of parents and guardians in providing these gadgets to their children.

With the aim of making the challenge more visible, the programme manager reveals efforts to reach out to a wide contact list following the past debates to reach out to teachers and students to enable wide participation in the event.

18-year-old Enock Kagoro showcased great skill in writing which enabled him to emerge as the best in the category of Poetry.

He attributes his growing confidence levels to the challenge. “I developed a panic attack due to the online arrangement and decided to first avoid online engagements prior to my scheduled interface with the judges which helped me to be confident and prepared,” he shares.

Kagoro reveals that he had noticed corruption tendecies in schools. For instance, situations where some students get admitted with low grades and not on merit which prompted him to develop keen interest in writing on the bad vice to express himself.

The 18-year-old plans to make use of his social media platform to write more on corruption and how best it can be eliminated in society.

“I will opt for law in the future to effect on most of the legalities and push for laws in the country that address corruption, ”he envisions.

The challenge was designed in a way that it allowed for participants to respond to key questions of how corruption manifests in key thematic areas of health, infrastructure and education.

Mugisha expects the challenge to empower young people to be ambassadors of anti-corruption as well as initiate and join integrity clubs in their communities or schools.

Background.

The National Debate Council started out in 2009 with physical debates. Through these avenues of voicing youth issues, students have over time been able to express their thoughts and acquire knowledge on issues in regard to HIV, environmental protection, and anti-corruption.

In 2019, the Council received a partnership with IGG office to avert corrupt acts in society by creating a presence in schools through debates and challenges.