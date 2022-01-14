Students left in limbo as East High School closes

Parents pick up their children after East High School Ntinda in Kampala closed business on Wednesday, three days after reopening. Photo/Stephen Otage

By  Beatrice Nakibuuka

What you need to know:

  • The administration is refunding the money to the parents who paid school fees.

More than 300 students have been left stranded after East High School Ntinda in Kampala abruptly closed business. 
Mr Bosco Kalifa Khamis, the deputy head teacher, yesterday told Daily Monitor that the board of governors decided to turn the school into a girls’ school. 

