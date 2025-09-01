Teachers’ dream of bagging Shs20m each ends in tears

After years of strikes over the wide salary disparity between science teachers and those of humanities, thousands of teachers expressed relief when President Museveni fulfilled his pledge in September 2024 to inject Shs20 billion into four Saccos run by selected teachers’ unions. The initiative was meant to allow teachers to borrow at lower interest rates and invest in secondary businesses to improve their livelihoods.

Among the beneficiaries was the Uganda Liberal Teachers’ Union (ULITU), which, according to its Secretary General, Mr Jackson Erima, received Shs6.6 billion on November 11, 2024. However, before the union could allocate each teacher a revolving fund of Shs20 million, some leaders were implicated in alleged misappropriation of funds, paralysing planned projects. “By 22 December 2024, we discovered that over Shs3.6 billion had been withdrawn from the Sacco account without proper procedure,” Mr Erima said.

“As chairperson of the Sacco Supervisory Committee of ULITU, together with four other board members, we reported this criminal behaviour to Kampala Metropolitan Police and the Anti-Corruption Unit of State House,” he added. The former chairperson, Mr Evans Mutesasira Kaganizo, and an accomplice were subsequently charged at Buganda Road Magistrates’ Court and remanded to Luzira Prison for three weeks.

“Even after Mr Mutesasira was released on court bail, he again went to the bank and withdrew Shs815 million, which did not benefit teachers,” Mr Erima recalled.

“It is now clear that the suspects fraudulently misused over Shs5 billion,” he added. In a special general meeting held on March 29, Sacco members suspended Mr Mutesasira Kaganizo, the President General, and two other members.

In the same meeting, they elected the vice chairperson, Mr Andrew Kwete, to serve in an acting capacity until court disposes of the charges against the suspects.

Apart from Mr Kaganizo, Buganda Road Magistrates’ Court also arraigned Mr Nathan Kakson Twinomujuni, the secretary of ULITU Members’ Sacco, last week, on charges of impersonation and conspiracy to embezzle Shs1.35 billion.

Twinomujuni was remanded in custody until September 3. He now joins Mr Mutesasira and businessman Hassan Esiingwa Maganda, the director of Hansem Technical Services Limited, who are facing charges of alleged misappropriation of Shs3.6 billion meant for ULITU Sacco members.

“We are happy that the law is taking its course,” Mr Erima said.

How it all started

The Uganda Liberal Teachers’ Union was founded in 2011 and registered in 2018. In May 2023, the union formed a Sacco to promote teacher savings and development. Mr Erima explained that trouble began in 2024 when the embattled leaders purchased a building in Kira Municipality at a cost of Shs1.35 billion. The building was intended to house the Sacco’s head office. The leaders also bought 500 acres of land at Kabwoya, Kyangwali in Kikuube District at Shs2.75 billion, as well as several vehicles valued at more than Shs250 million.

Although the accused maintain that the property belongs to Sacco members, Mr Erima says of the Shs6.6 billion the Sacco received, only about Shs2 billion remains. “Our target was to give each teacher a revolving fund of Shs20 million, but now we have to share the little that is available,” he explained.

According to Mr John Murungi Baguma, the manager of ULITU Sacco, the disbursement of the remaining funds began in June this year. So far, about 252 out of more than 1,000 Sacco members have received money.

Before accessing the funds, teachers undergo financial literacy training to avoid misuse. Mr Murungi added that the amount given depends on the teacher’s monthly salary. The union has a membership of around 30,000. Mr Ali Muwaya, a teacher and ULITU chairperson for Kayunga District, admitted that the reduced funds disrupted his plans. “I received Shs7.3 million of the little money left in the account. I invested in agriculture, but my dream was to go into poultry. All that had to change when a huge chunk of Sacco money disappeared,” he said.

“I feel unhappy because members will not access the money that was stolen. We pray that we get more funding from the President,” he added. Ms Peninah Ayebare, the acting President General of ULITU, pledged that the interim leadership would ensure the remaining funds are properly managed and used. “We want to assure the public and our members that the money is safe. We shall achieve our goal by God’s grace – just remain focused,” she said, noting that some teachers had already invested in poultry, piggery and farming.

Meanwhile, Mr Erima said Police and the Anti-Corruption Unit of State House continue to investigate the matter. A forensic audit of the Sacco is also underway.

“We are anxiously waiting for the report,” he said. Commenting on the controversial purchase of 500 acres of land in Bunyoro, Mr Andrew Kweke, the ULITU National chairperson, said the transaction had not been approved. “As a board, we never sat or resolved to purchase land,” Mr Kweke said.

Ray of hope.

“We want to assure the public and our members that the money is safe. We shall achieve our goal by God’s grace – just remain focused,” Ms Peninah Ayebare, the acting President General of Uganda Liberal Teachers’ Union (ULITU)

December arrest

In December last year, the secretary general of the Uganda Liberal Teachers Union (ULTU) Savings and Credits Cooperative Union (Sacco), Mr Nathan Twinomujuni, was arrested over allegedly misappropriating of Shs6.6b cash that was donated to the Sacco by President Museveni. Mr Twinomujuni who was accused together with other leaders, including the chairperson, Ms Evans Kaganizo Mutesasira, was picked from the Sacco offices in Kira-Kiwologoma, Wakiso, where they had planned to hold an annual general meeting. His arrest came a day after the disgruntled members told journalists that the Sacco leadership misused more than Shs3.6b of the money that was given to them by the President.

The members also petitioned the Trade minister to stop a planned meeting, which prompted security personnel to deploy heavily at the Sacco offices.

Plain-clothed security officers were deployed at the union headquarters. Mr Mutesasira reportedly went into hiding for some time. However, the security personnel later left the venue after arresting Mr Twinomujuni, which prompted the chairperson to join other members who had turned up for the AGM.

Mr Mutesasira later said: “We have got interruptions from security agencies. They have been chasing after me since morning, that is why I have not been here,” Mr Mutesasira said, upon returning at 4pm.

He alleged that an official of the Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) programme, who he did not identify, was consistently demanding Shs1b of the money accredited to their account by President Museveni. He vowed not to give any money to the alleged OWC official, insisting that the money was given to teachers for poverty alleviation. Mr Mutesasira further claimed that the same person is conniving with bankers to transfer their money to his account without their consent.

“That person wants to steal our money meant for the Sacco and the bank will be held accountable in case we lose anything from the account,” he said.



