Teachers plan to develop pupils’ writing culture

Uganda has for many years suffered from poor reading culture across all generations.

Yearly assessment reports published by Uwezo, an education NGO, have consistently revealed low reading proficiency, especially among pupils in government-aided rural schools. The report observes that children are not acquiring the basic competencies expected at different primary school stages.

It is upon this background that Storymoja Publishers from Kenya in partnership with Gustro Bookshop, Uganda launched a writing competition to strengthen children’s writing skills through Quest to Publish Programme.

Earlier this month, teachers from different schools were invited to a two-day workshop in Kampala and equipped with practical skills and tools to further support their pupils to write better compositions.

“We want to help children develop positive attitudes about writing and progress as writers by publishing best compositions and Insha (essays),” Muhiddin Ngashe, the chief executive officer at, Storymoja said.

Muhiddin said the programme will not only let the child participate in the international competition but will also have a chance of getting their work published once they win with their stories.

James Ngishaya, a teacher of English, says the workshop will help them improve in composition and essay writing.

“A change in the approach on how teachers introduce writing to pupils needs to be in a way that it does not look like a punishment when they are told to write. This also negatively impacts their lives because they will be doing it for the sake of doing it,” Ngishaya says.

Muhiddin Ngashe, CEO Storymoja Africa gives a microphone to a teacher at the workshop.

Florence Lusiba, the marketing manager at Gustro Bookshop, says they thought it would be a great opportunity to make sure the young generation is able to read.

“We have seen students that complete high school and university unable to write an application letter. We also want the young children to write their own stories to interest their peers to read more,” Lusiba says.

According to Ngishaya, the teachers will be able to inspire children to start discovering themselves so that they can write better, and express themselves better after training. He explains that creating a story is not just about writing.

“One must have learned how to bring it out, how to tell the story from beginning to end, and also have great writing skills,” he says.

The competition

Lusiba says once pupils are introduced to these competitions, the country will produce lifelong readers.

“This will also improve the performance across other subjects in a way of understanding questions and answering them. It is also a way to learn. It is easy to learn through reading stories, inclusive of learning languages,” she shares.

She adds that primary school pupils are young and can easily catch up with the reading and writing culture to produce better-informed adults. Also, reading opens a whole world for the reader.

“After the training, the child will be able to do research before they write, create pictures, assemble them and make a story. The teachers will also have a different approach in everything they do for the betterment of languages in the larger East and Central Africa,” Ngishaya says.

He adds that some children in Kenya have done several books, the spirit they want to instil in others from other countries.

Out of 200 entrants in each school, Muhiddin says teachers of the school will do the first marking, choosing 10 best articles.

This will multiply for schools in Uganda and articles that will be sent to Kenya, where national examiners will also sieve up to 50 stories in Kiswahili and English.

“We, then get renowned authors and writers to look through the 50 articles. We will have 37 finalists to gain from the competition with publishing as one of the perks,” he says.

Out of 37, the 12 best articles will compete with the Kenyan finalists and 25 will be chosen as Uganda’s winners.

Lusiba highlights that, 80 private schools in Wakiso and 80 from Kampala participated in the training workshop.

Reward Scheme

Winning learners will go home with up to Shs150,000 in partnership with parent, creative writing skills and a certificate

Teachers who produce the winners will be awarded certificates of recognition and will also be acknowledged in the launched book. Each school will win Shs90,000 for the trained winning teachers and they will also receive free training on creative writing.

Schools with winners will get trophies and certificates and names of all participating schools will be acknowledged in the book.

How to participate

Each school will sign a commitment form to enroll for next year’s programme whose theme is Values and register at least 200 learners.