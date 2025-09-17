Teachers’ strike: Kampala schools remain adamant on Day 2

Several government schools in Kampala yesterday continued teaching in open defiance of the Uganda National Teachers’ Union (Unatu) directive to lay down tools over delayed salary enhancement. A mini-survey by the Daily Monitor showed that only a handful of teachers had heeded the union’s call. At Buganda Road Primary School, teaching was in full swing when we visited. The pupils’ attendance board outside the head teacher’s office showed that 1,463 learners - 730 boys and 733 girls, were present. According to school records, a total of 2,228 learners had attended on the first day of the Third Term.

Mr Samuel Kewaza, the head teacher, said although pupils tend to report late, many had turned up and were being taught. “Everybody is here. Parents have sent the children and teaching is going on. On Monday, we had 50 percent attendance and by Friday, we shall have everyone back,” he said. Mr Kewaza admitted that poor pay remains a major concern but emphasised that teachers also have a duty. “The pay has been low for quite some time, but teaching is a calling. It is not a business. Our profit is to ensure children succeed. Being Third Term, we pray the government listens to us,” he added.

Makerere College

At Makerere College School, classes proceeded as normal. Corridors bustled with learners hurrying to classes, while teachers prepared in the staffroom. A school administrator, who requested anonymity, said they had chosen not to strike due to academic commitments. “Here, we prioritise academics. Classes proceed because we are at a critical stage of catching up with the syllabus, since Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) will set the same exams for our learners,” she said.

Uneb is expected to conduct national examinations next month.

At Kampala High School, lessons also went on as usual. Deputy head teacher Twaha Lule attributed this to divisions among teachers’ associations. “While we understand Unatu called for the strike, other associations have advised against it. We continue with normal teaching because we are divided along different associations,” he said. At KCCA’s Kansanga Primary School, pupils were in class as early as 8am. The school head teacher, Ms Jalia Nakayiza, said the school would not join the strike.

“We will teach those who are around because parents have paid fees,” she said.

At St Dennis Ssebuggwawo, Ggaba, learners engaged in co-curricular activities as more students reported back. Head teacher Beatrice Kampogo, however, expressed concern that her few government-paid teachers might join the strike. At Ntinda Primary School, lessons went on uninterrupted. Head teacher Alice Nabwire said all staff had reported, but could not confirm if they were all teaching. At Kalinabiri Primary School, the head teacher, Ms Juliet Nabirye, said the school could not strike because of its private boarding section.

“If we laid down tools, it would be a disservice to our day scholars as well,” she said. In Primary Seven, candidates were busy revising. Pastor Joseph Sserwadda of Victory Church in Ndeeba said teachers deserve more respect and better pay. “Teachers should be the most respected and best-paid professionals because all other professionals are made by teachers,” he said. Unatu secretary general Filbert Baguma insisted the strike would continue until the government addressed their grievances.

