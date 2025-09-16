Teachers’ strike starts on a low note in Kampala

In several schools across Kampala, the first day of the third term opened quietly yesterday. But behind the calm scenes, frustration simmered among arts teachers who say they have been sidelined for far too long and have vowed not to return to class until their salaries are enhanced.

The turnout of learners in most public schools was low, a pattern administrators said is common at the start of every term, especially in business hubs around the city.

Several children, they explained, stay home to help their families with petty businesses to raise money for school requirements, only to report in large numbers during the second week.

At Nakivubo Blue Primary School, just a handful of pupils reported, though most teachers were present, except one who had travelled from upcountry, who failed to make it on the first day.

“I was telling them that this strike may not be forever, and you will not have completed the syllabus, and they have understood. I was telling them that their participation in the strike will not result in salary enhancement, but only when the President decides to effect it. We have one month for Primary Seven candidates to sit for Primary Leaving Examinations,” Ms Agnes Mugisha Kabalisa, the school headteacher, told this publication yesterday after chairing a staff meeting.

At Nakivubo Settlement Primary School, the turnout was equally low. In Primary Seven, for instance, only four out of 50 candidates reported for class. The headteacher, Ms Harriet Ibore, said all the 11 teachers were on duty, but the morale was low.

“They are all here. We have 11 teachers, of whom seven are paid by the government and four are paid by parents. They are in class, but the morale is low. I pray that the government honours the pledge of salary enhancement,” Ms Ibore said.

At Old Kampala Primary School, just 240 pupils reported out of an enrolment of more than 1,000. According to the headteacher, Ms Sarah Nakkazi, they were yet to receive a circular from the Uganda National Teachers’ Union (Unatu) to get details before taking action.

She was, however, worried that the strike would disrupt teaching and learning at a critical time, when learners are supposed to prepare for final examinations. “There is no serious teaching going on because of the fewer numbers, but there’s no official communication that has been made, but I heard that one of the teachers has gone to Unatu to pick the circular. I pray that our concern is responded to,” Ms Nakkazi said.

The Secretary General of Unatu, Mr Filbert Baguma, at the weekend advised parents whose children go to public schools to keep them home because of an industrial action they said started yesterday.

The strike, however, presents challenges to learners who are set to complete the syllabi and prepare for transitional and final exams by the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) beginning next month. Meanwhile, at Old Kampala Secondary School, the start of the term was postponed to September 16 because the school field had been booked for President Museveni’s 81st birthday celebrations. Only a few students turned up for personal revision. At Nakasero Primary School, business was going on as usual, with some classes, especially for upper primary, full to capacity. Most of the learners this publication spoke to indicated that most of their teachers, for both sciences and arts, showed up to conduct lessons. “Our Science, Mathematics, and SST teachers showed up, and we have been having lessons.

It is only the English teacher who did not show up today,” one of the pupils said. A teachers at the school, who preferred anonymity because they are not authorised to speak to the media, said there was no strike at Nakasero Primary School, adding that business was as usual. At Kansanga Seed Secondary school, classes proceeded smoothly, with a few teachers seen conducting lessons. Some who preferred anonymity said they were tired of repeated strikes that have not resulted in any meaningful change. Mr Aloysius Kato Walusimbi, the school’s head teacher, said he had not received any official communication about a strike and doubted its effectiveness since the government’s budget had already been passed. ‘’I always listen to news briefs, but I have not heard of the strike,’’ he said. “We are partly affiliated to Uganda National Teachers Union (Unatu), but striking now is useless because the budget is already finalised,’’ Mr Walusimbi explained.

At KCCA Kansanga Primary School, pupils arrived as usual with their parents, and lessons were ongoing by 10am. Ms Jalia Nakayiza, the head teacher, said her staff decided to teach after learning about the strike at the last minute. “We decided to go and teach our learners because we got to know about the strike very late. Parents have paid school fees for their learners, so we couldn’t disrupt studies by striking without proper preparation,” she explained. Meanwhile, at St Dennis Ssebuggwawo Ggaba, teachers were seen welcoming students and supervising school activities. An administrator, who declined to be named, said most of their staff are science teachers who are not part of the strike, while a few arts teachers on the government payroll are expected to join the industrial action starting tomorrow.

At Kampala High School, Mr Twaha Lule, the deputy head teacher, said divisions among teachers’ associations had created conflicting directives regarding the strike. “While we understand Unatu called for the strike, other associations have issued statements advising against participating in the strike. We continue with normal teaching because we are divided along different associations,” he said. Mr Lule added: “It appears that now Unatu’s representation might be more aligned with or limited to primary school teachers, and this is a discord to the sector because we now won’t have a unified voice.” Similarly, at Makerere College School, it was normal progress of the school with teachers continuing with teaching. A school administrator, who preferred to remain anonymous, said it would be unrealistic to strike at a critical time of completing the syllabus.

“We are not striking. It is unrealistic for us to go on strike at a time of catching up with the syllabi, and yet Uneb will set the same examinations for our learners and those in private schools,” she said. “We have limited time to help our pupils grasp new concepts within the short period we have,” said a teacher at Katwe Martyrs Primary school, who preferred to remain anonymous to speak freely. At Kololo Secondary School, the head teacher, Mr Edward Annonya, said they were aware of the sit-down strike called by Unatu and were closely observing developments. However, he noted that with a student population of 5,000, joining the strike on the first day of the term would cause widespread disruption.

“While a graduate science teacher earns Shs2.8 million a month and a diploma-holder science teacher earns Shs1.5 million, graduate arts teachers earn Shs800,000, and diploma holders just Shs500,000...It’s very difficult to supervise two categories of staff working under the same roof, buying from the same market, yet one group is well-paid while the other is not,” Mr Annonya said. The deputy head teacher of Kitante Hill Secondary School, Ms Sandra Mlay, said the school opened normally and received about 60 percent of its students on the first day. She explained that teachers did not join the strike because they had not received any official notice from Unatu.

“We could not join the strike based on messages circulating on social media,” Ms Mlay said. She added: “If there are any repercussions, our teachers wouldn’t have a fallback position. We need formal communication before taking action.” Meanwhile, Unatu’s secretary general insists the strike would continue until their grievances are addressed by the government.

“The public should stay calm. The teachers have been waiting for the last three years. It is not fair to pre-judge the teachers who have decided to stay home. It’s the government that has not fulfilled its mandate, and as such, it has culminated in this,” Mr Baguma said.

By press time, the Education and Public Service ministries had not responded to the publication’s calls and requests for a comment on the ongoing pay dispute and Unatu’s strike call.

Compiled by Sylvia Namagembe, Jane Nafula, Vicent Lusambya, Maria Jacinta Kannyange, Damali Mukhaye, David Walugembe,Karim Muyobo & Stephen Otage