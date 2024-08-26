Technical skills key for development

It was a breathtaking Wednesday at Rubaga Hill, Kakeeka Mengo on a sunny blue sky which matched the Buganda Royal Institute of Business and Technical Education (BRIBTE) colour theme. Students and teachers mostly shed tears of joy because BRIBTE, a baby of 1999 had turned 25.

How it started

At around 9am, the students, administration and well-wishers welcomed the guests. John Chrysostom Muyingo, the state minister for Higher Education was received in the office of the principal Owek Joseph Balikudembe Ssenkusu and before long Prince David Wassajja and the chief guest Nnaalinya Sarah Kagere were welcomed to the same office.

The distinguished guests were walked to the different stalls where students showcased different skills.

It was then that Nnaalinya Kagere commissioned the institution’s new gate which was constructed to mark the silver jubilee and she later planted a tree.

She said 25 years was a significant stride as Buganda Kingdom was also celebrating 31 years of coronation. She urged guests to continue praying for the Kabaka’s health after which she gave awards to those who have played a significant role in the successful establishment of BRIBTE.

The humble beginnings

Buganda Royal Institute of Business and Technical Education started in 1999 in the premises where Muteesa I Royal University stands. The place was initially a shop where soldiers kept their weapons.

Rehema Kasenene, the dean of students, who was also present in 1999 said, they had limited rooms, funds, and equipment.

“We were sometimes forced to teach from the kitchen to accommodate the learners and we sometimes were paid less or went without pay,” she recollected.

Prince Henry Kakulya, the head of the department of non-formal education, who was also one of the students in the 1990s said they used to share resources with Muteesa I Royal University.

“When Buganda Royal students had classes in the morning, Muteesa I Royal would use evening hours and vice versa.

Due to space constraints, the king of Buganda offered land to BRIBTE for a permanent home. Owek Anthony Wamala, the former principal, said he was amazed at how a place that was initially a banana plantation is now thriving with modern structures with a higher enrollment. The Buganda Minister of Social services (education, health) and Nnabagereka office, Owek Cotilda Nakate Kikomeko appreciated the Kabaka for assisting in the establishment of BRITBE because it has enabled many people to get quality education.

The catering students demonstrate how matooke is wrapped.

Owek Kikomeko acknowledged Kabaka for emulating his grandfather Muteesa I who wrote a letter to Queen Victoria of England in 1875 requesting the introduction of formal education in Buganda.

“The Institute of Rural Education and Development to the founding of the early childhood resource centre at Kazo, so that means with the partnerships the kingdom is widening its educational initiatives, the Directorate of Industrial Training partnership has enabled several learners to attain certification for their business and technical endeavours. We are forever grateful to those partnerships for ensuring that our people get certification in what they do,”

While addressing the congregation, Minister Muyingo was delighted by the greatness for the successful of institution. He was the minister of education when the institution was founded.

“For any institution to be relevant, it should equip learners with practical skills the way Buganda Royal Institute does. What this institution is doing is what the government’s priority project of skilling Ugandans is about. Giving people the experience enables them to create employment opportunities,” said the minister adding that the big problem is that many youths are unemployed. “It is not that the jobs are not available, but they [youth] lack skills.”

He said the government is starting an initiative to equip learners with vocational skills in many areas by investing in many projects. He urged people to always check out and utilise such developmental.

Owek Balilkudembe the principal of BRIBTE saw the great need to celebrate the silver jubilee because of the great impact to many in the community.

“It is with great honour to inform the public that more than 12,000 skilled artisans and technicians have graduated from Buganda Royal Institute of Business and Technical Education in the 25 years and have indeed impacted the job market in various disciplines.”

He added that the institution is strengthening the application of technology and innovation to achieve institutional competitiveness, relevance and sustainability and produce graduates who are all-round to meet the global standards.

“Comprehensive plans have also been conducted to widen the infrastructural facilities for accommodating the expected surge in numbers following the central Government’s policy direction on TVET and science disciplines. Our plans on community skilling shall be rolled out to reach all the 18 Counties in Buganda Kingdom and beyond as part of the kingdom partnership with DIT and corporate social responsibility,” he added.

Owek. Christopher Bwanika who represented the Katikkiro, emphasised that for people to donate materials to the institution to boost its performance and relevance.

“I have seen the technical side, the motor vehicle workshop. I know many of us have items that can be donated to this institution instead of being sold as scrap.

“I want to donate my car engine to encourage others also to donate these materials to this institution to help in teaching. I want to also express my deep appreciation for making me part of this significant celebration,” Owek Bwanika said.

He expressed the need to establish a shop or a place where the works and services produced at the school can be shopped and marketed.

“The public should be able to see and purchase the products and services of this institution.

Mr Anthony Wamala and Uganda tourism sector have established a very nice tourism centre, I pray that this institution can be given space to establish a shop there. Lastly, I encourage the management to look for industry partnerships, enhance the curriculum, people demanding things and solving problems,” he said.

Appeal

Henry Sekuwanda, the head of Mass communication department, appealed to the government to invest in research and incubation centres in technical institutions. He also highlighted the need for the government to boost vocational education and skilling Uganda through sensitising people about these rich institutions.

Meanwhile, Hannington Kakeeto, the former Nkobazambogo executive chairperson Uganda 2023, tasked the government to embark on subsidising vocational institutions by reducing operational taxes, ensuring low interest rates from financial institutions, and reducing water plus electricity bills.

“Subsidies reduce the cost of providing vocational services to the community hence leading to the establishment of more vocational institutions in the various regions,” said Kakeeto.