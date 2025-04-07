The daily struggle to attain education 

The sun has yet to rise over the sleepy village of Butankanja in Kalonga sub-county, Mubende district. However, for Noelene Nalwadda, the day has already begun. The 16-year-old stirs awake, her body still laden with exhaustion from the previous day’s grueling journey to and from school.

She stretches, fully aware that ahead of her, lies another 44-kilometer trek, an odyssey she must endure daily in pursuit of a dream that, for many girls in her village, remains beyond reach.

At exactly 5:00 AM, the soft murmur of prayers fills their modest home. Teddy Nakakaawa, Nalwadda’s mother, stands in a corner, her fingers moving rhythmically over rosary beads. It is a ritual she never forgets, entrusting her children to the protection of Mother Mary before they embark on their perilous walk to school.

“I do not help them prepare for school, they might be late. I started the day with prayer because God is everything. You cannot win if you do not start the day with Him. This also instills our Catholic faith in my children,” Nakakaawa says.

Kalonga sub-county does not have a government-aided secondary school so students like Nalwadda travel 22 kilometers to attend St. Mugagga Secondary School in Kiganda sub-county, Kassanda district.

The journey is daunting, yet in a region where most girls drop out after Primary Seven due to early marriage or teenage pregnancy, Nalwadda considers herself fortunate to have the opportunity to learn. She is in Senior One.

The trek

As dawn breaks, Nakakawa ties a scarf around her head and sets off with her three children. The dirt path, still damp from last night’s rain, winds through dense vegetation. The mist is thick and unyielding.

They walk briskly, knowing the demands of the day’s do not allow delays. The two younger children are dropped off at a nearby primary school, leaving mother and daughter to continue the journey.

By the time they reach the main road, an hour has passed. At Nabakazi swamp, Nakakawa bids her daughter farewell. She lingers momentarily, watching Nalwadda disappear into the distance before turning back toward a home that awaits her toil.

“This is where I leave her because there are more people on the road. She will soon join other learners walking to the school. I have to go back and prepare my grandchild for school,” she says.

Nakakawa says her neighbours blame her for enrolling her daughter in a school that is too far away from their home. However, she does not mind them.

“I walk half of the journey with her because the world is not a safe place for girls. Someone might try to defile her. A few years ago, on two occasions, Nalwadda’s elder sister was attacked on her way from school,” she notes.

The point where the mother and daughter part is part of a large swamp. However, Nakakaawa is grateful that the school lets the students off at 5 p.m. This means Nalwadda walks back home where there is still plenty of daylight left.

Gerald Sseguya, St Mugagga Secondary School

The student trudges forward, the weight of her schoolbag pressing into her shoulders. Along the way, she encounters other learners making the same arduous trek, their uniforms already streaked with red dust from the dirt roads.

“There are always men who try to lure us along the way. But I ignore them because I want to complete my education and make my mother proud,” she says.

For many of her peers, though, sheer determination has not been enough. Several in her village have succumbed to the harsh realities of their environment, forced into early marriage, or left with unplanned pregnancies that have sealed them into a life of poverty.

When Noerine finally arrives at St. Mugagga Secondary School, the first lesson is already in progress. She slips into her seat, her body aching from the journey. Many of her classmates are in a similar state, with some resting their heads on desks while others struggle to keep their eyes open.

Gerald Sseguya, the school’s director of studies, says the demographic of parents whose children attend this school primarily consists of those unable to afford alternative institutions.

“Most of them walk over 20 kilometers to school and due to their exhaustion, they cannot compete on an equal footing with the other learners in the boarding section of the school. They are always late but we understand their plight and do not punish them,” he explains.

Sseguya adds that several girls have dropped out of school because they cannot take the risk of walking long distances before dawn.

“This is the only government-aided school in Kiganda sub-county. So, besides students walking from Mubende district to attend classes, we also have those from the far ends of the sub-county. We have about 900 learners, yet the school’s facilities can only accommodate 400 learners,” he notes.

Besides the overcrowding, the teacher-student ratio is very low, making individualised instruction difficult.

A future hanging in balance

When Nakakawa returns home, she picks up her hoe and heads to her coffee garden, where she weeds and prunes the coffee trees until 1 p.m. Although she lives with her husband, she says he does not cater to his children’s needs.

“Some of the children return by 1 p.m. so they need something to eat. I have to prepare their lunch. I work hard to keep my children in school because my parents did not educate me. I would rather wear old clothes and go hungry to save money to pay their school fees,” she says.

Nakakawa, wiping the sweat off her forehead, pauses to reflect on the struggles that have shaped her unwavering resolve.

“If I had gone to school, maybe I would not be a farmer. Farming is hard. I have to clear this coffee garden, plant the coffee, weed it, and harvest it. I cannot hire labourers because that money can be used to cater to my children’s needs,” she notes.

More than anything, Nakakawa wants her daughter to study not just to have a better future, but for her safety, her dignity, her right to be more than a victim of circumstance. She pays her school fees in installments throughout the term.

“Girls have special requirements and if you do not fulfill them, they will look up to men. If I had enough funds, my daughter would be in a boarding school. Her elder sister used to walk to school as well, but after she was threatened, she dropped out,” she says.

Nalwadda’s older sister was on her way to school when a man, waiting by the roadside, beckoned her with false kindness, offering a ride. Instinctively, she sensed the danger and ran.

Nakakawa tends to her coffee during the interview

The second time, however, was far more terrifying. She was returning home when a man lay in ambush, ready to seize her. Had it not been for the sudden arrival of a motorcycle, which startled him and sent him fleeing, she might have been raped.

“That evening, she begged me to send her to a boarding school, saying she could no longer bear the daily fear of being attacked. But what could I do? The means to grant her that safety did not exist. Defeated, she turned to me and said, ‘If there is no money, let me drop out now before these men destroy me,’”the mother says.

After dropping out of school, her oldest daughter is now a mother of one.

"I am grateful to my mother for paying my school fees and walking me to school every day. She cannot afford to pay for boda boda transportation. I request the government to construct a secondary school in our sub-county,” Nalwadda says.