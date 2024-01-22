The new era in education

In 2019, the National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC) commenced with training sessions to enrich teachers around Uganda with knowledge on how to handle the new lower competency-based curriculum.

Many teachers who were trained welcomed the change from the knowledge-based curriculum to the new lower competency-based curriculum with two hands.

Attitude

Are Ugandan schools however ready for the much awaited change though?

Not far away from the above stated year, the same education body conducted training sessions around Kampala where I was selected to attend. I sat next to an experienced man in the teaching field. One would tell from his looks to have been a man who started his teaching career in the early 2000s.

From onset of the session, he appeared biased and disgusted with the whole session. The last words he said were directed to me, “This curriculum is for you people.” I only smiled back in reply.

Attitude is one thing that should be addressed among teachers, students, and stakeholders if this newborn in the education sector is to successfully be implemented.

The new lower competency-based curriculum demands a lot from the facilitator (teacher). This facilitator has to conduct formative assessment in the teaching – learning process.

Formative assessment is when a facilitator tests the full understanding of a learner in a given topic or theme. This can be done through tests or assignments termed as activities of integration. Activities of integration, thus are given at the end of every topic to still test the full understanding of a student in the given topic. Feedback provided will indicate either the facilitator proceeds to the next topic or repeats the topic all over again.

Skilling is essential

The myth of focusing all energies at Uneb at the expense of imparting the necessary knowledge and skills that help students should be curbed. This can be done by both the school administration and the teachers.

Passing Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) or Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) is the goal at the end of the day for parents and the school.

But, what are our First Grade learners taking home? Are they going to wait for that job advert to be posted after school to start work? Or they will carry the good grades and points with survival skills to help them start life.

The beauty of a skill is that even without a decent job or a white collar job, one can still get the basics required in life.

These skills are not far from the unique abilities nurtured in vocational training colleges such as carpentry, mechanics, dealing with electronics/electricity, plumbing, skilling in aircraft and many others.

The new lower competency based curriculum was designed to give the young generation a chunk of knowledge and skills in all dimensions. This helps them to be independent in future, solution givers to all problems in life socially, economically, and politically. This is the way to go in the changing world today.

May the schools that continue to provide materials, substances and time to help students build on their skills live long. In the lower competency based-curriculum, students are encouraged to participate in project work in every subject.

Solution-based curriculum

In this case, learners participate in solving societal problems by coming up with solutions to the problem affecting society. For example, in a society such as Kampala where pollution is a hectic problem everywhere, a learner is asked to provide solutions to the problem. They then invent creative products such as dust bins, recycling of used bottles and polythene that pollute the environment.

The used bottles and polythene can be put in better use like helping in watering plants in gardens or designs for an art piece in Fine Art.

In the end, a given learner gives a solution to pollution as a problem, thus solving societal problems. Project work is expected to run for about three or four months the duration for a whole term. We laud the Ministry of Education and Sports, NCDC, Uganda National Examinations Board and school heads for supporting education.