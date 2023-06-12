Thousands of learners stuck at home

Many schools across the country continue to record low learner turn-up as scores of parents keep their children at home due to lack of fees, the Monitor has established.

The second school term officially opened on May 29, but in some schools, classrooms have half the number of learners who should be attending lessons.

At Ediofe Girls and Boys Primary Schools in Arua City, the administrators said they registered poor turn-up in the first week, but daily attendance has gradually improved.

“The population increased in the second week, but many pupils are coming without scholastic materials especially those in lower classes,” Ms Florence Asimasi, the deputy head teacher of Ediofe Girls Primary School, said.

Ms Zilly Buza, the Arua City inspector of schools, said Ayivu Division is the most affected.

“Parents tend to keep their children at home in the first weeks when schools open thinking that there are no lessons conducted and pupils spend time cleaning compounds. This is not true. Children should be sent early,” he said.

In Yumbe District, Mr Muzamil Munduga, the head teacher of Kuru Secondary School, said at least 400 students out of the 500 they expected had reported back by Friday last week.

“We had a meeting with the parents before the beginning of the second term and we advised those without money to accompany their children to school so that they can make commitments with the administration, but they haven’t complied,” he said.

Mr Mohammed Angoliga, the head teacher of Barakala Primary School, said out of 1,794 learners at the school, a total of 1,300 have so far reported.

“When schools reopen, children spend a lot of time at home. This is a problem of some parents who don’t value education,” he said.

In Moyo District, the situation is not different. At Toloro Primary School, for example, out of 250 pupils, at least 215 had reported by last week.

Mr Primo Idraku, the school head teacher, said: “We applaud parents and guardians who managed to send their children to school in the first week of the term. We expect attendance to improve in the coming week.”

The head teacher of Kibibi Primary School in Jinja City, Mr Joseph Sibukule, said: “So far, about 700 out of 950 pupils registered in the first term have come back; so we have decided that every stakeholder uses public places such as churches, burials and mosques to tell parents to bring back their children.’’

He said parents cite the lack of money to buy books and maize flour to feed children at school as the reason for not sending learners to school.

“But it has been agreed that pupils use old books with space left at the end of Term One to study,” he added.

Ms Vicencia Musubika, the head teacher of Kyomya Primary School in Jinja North City, said the school has registered low turn-up of pupils, which she attributed to parents who take their children to dig in the gardens during the rainy season in order to raise money, while others send them to cut sugarcane in plantations.

“I have some pupils who pay fees for themselves. One of them asked me to permit him not to come for Saturday extra lessons because he would be in the sugarcane plantation raising money,” she said.

In Buikwe District, Ms Edith Mazzi Balunywa, the head teacher of Bukaya Primary School, said of the 650 pupils expected to be at the school, only 450 pupils have so far reported.

“We are going to start making a follow-up on pupils who have not reported through relatives and parents like we usually do,” she said.

In Kalangala District, Mr Patrick Tumusiime, a councillor representing Lulamba Parish in Bufumira Sub-county, said many parents can longer afford to send their children to school due to dwindling fish numbers in Lake Victoria.

“Take the example of parents at Kaaya Landing Site which is known for silverfish, no boat is currently working due to low fish catch,” he said.

At Kasekuro Primary School, out of the 400 learners expected, only 350 have so far reported to school while at Kibanga Primary School 600 out of 740 learners are at school.

“Some parents don’t prioritise the education of their children which explains why they bring them back to school in the third week of the term after assisting them on some family businesses,” Mr Wilberforce Niwamanya, the head teacher of Kibanga Primary School, said.

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mr Mathias Mpuuga (left) addresses pupils at Luweero Boys Primary School in Luweero District. PHOTO/FILE

Ms Resty Nakawungu, the Kalangala District vice chairperson, who doubles as the secretary for education at the district, said they are going to launch a crackdown on parents who have failed to take their children back to school.

“We cannot sit back and watch when the future of our children is sabotaged by their own parents,” she said.



Ms Suzan Namutebi, a single mother of four in Masaka City, said she managed to send her children back to school in the first week after purchasing all the school requirements amounting to Shs500,000, but has yet to pay the school fees.

Mr Samuel Hissa, the head teacher of St Mary’s High School Busamaga in Mbale City, said most of the learners have reported.

In Adjumani District, Ms Margaret Foni, a parent, said some children in the refugee settlement are still home due to lack of tuition.

“Some of them [learners] have resorted to playing cards, chewing mairungi [Khat], and drinking alcohol in the trading centres and this is worrying,” she said.

In both central and southwestern parts of the country, some parents, who are traditionally farmers, say they are expecting to raise some money for their children’s school fees after selling their first-season crop harvests.

“I grow coffee, beans and maize. For coffee, we have started getting some yields and I plan to use part of that money to take my three daughters back to school this week,” Mr Vincent Kalibbala, a resident of Kitengesa Village in Masaka City, said in an interview on Sunday.



In Arua City, Mr Denis Ocan, a parent, said he was disappointed when his children were sent home from school after he failed to pay the fees on the first day of reporting.



“How can school administrators chase children on the first day of reporting yet we are struggling to pay the fees? I have never defaulted to pay fees but this time, money has not been there. So, the school administrators should be considerate and give time to those who did not pay,” he said.

He says such irrational decisions by school administrators discourage learners, who eventually lose interest in education.

Another parent, Ms Agnes Wanyenya, a resident of Nkoma in Northern City Division and a vendor in Mbale Central market, said she was forced to transfer her child from a private to public school because of lack of money to pay fees.

“I no longer make enough money as I used to in the past. The truth is, the economy is doing badly and this affects us low-income earners,” she said.

Mr Hassan Wamboya, a parent, says his children are yet to report back to school because of lack of fees.

“They are yet to report because I have not got the money deposit part of the fees for each,” he said.

Ms Doreen Akello, a Senior Four student of St Theresa Girls Secondary School in Masindi District, has not returned to school this term because her parents failed to raise money for her tuition.

Akello who stays with her mother in Jinja Camp A Cell, Lira City, said she also failed to register for the Uganda Certificate of Education final exams because her mother who is a market vendor at Lira Central Market did not get money in time to pay for the exam registration period which expired at the end of last week.

“I now have no hope of sitting my final exams this year. My future is bleak because my mother failed to send me back to school this term,” Akello said.

However, a section of secondary school teachers in Kigezi Sub-region revealed that the school enrolment has slightly increased while others say it has remained as it was last term.

The head teacher for Bishop Comboni High School in Kanungu District, Mr John Bosco Kato, said the school enrolment has remained 570 as it was last term.

The head teacher at Brainstorm High School in Kabale District, Mr Bernard Bikorwomuhangi, said all 1,700 students have reported back.

At St Paul’s Secondary School Bukinda in Rukiga District, the head teacher, Mr Ruhanga Asiimwe, said although the school enrollment usually changes in the middle of the year, theirs has remained at 990.

The head teacher for Kihanga Secondary School in Rukiga District, Mr Onesmus Rukundo, and his counterpart at Bubare Secondary School in Rubanda District, Mr Amos Ahimbisibwe, said the school enrolment in their respective schools has increased because of affordable school fees.

Mr Rukundo said the student enrollment at his school has increased from 840 last year to 880 while at Bubare Secondary School enrollment stands at 620 up from 550.

Govt reacts

When contacted, Ms Ketty Lamaro, the Ministry of Education permanent secretary, said: “I cannot give you any comment before establishing whether what you are saying is true or not. We also go to the field, allow us to first establish the facts.”

President Museveni has on several occasions advised parents to take their children to schools which will not give them ‘stress’ due to exorbitant tuition.

In his State of the Nation Address last week, the President said private schools have increased school fees making public tuition-free institutions more attractive.

“To meet the increase in demand for free education, Government is now rehabilitating the primary schools and traditional government secondary schools,” he said.



Reported by Al-Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Felix Warom Okello, Clement Aluma, Scovin Iceta, Robert Elema, Marko Taibot, Dan Wandera, Philip Wafula, Dennis Edema, David Sekayinga, Tausi Nakato, Oliver Mukaaya, Fred Wambede, Abubaker Kirunda, Robert Muhereza, Noeline Nabukenya, Patrick Ebong, Sam Caleb Opio & Naume Biira.