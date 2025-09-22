Training transforms Uganda education





At Kololo High School, Margret Nanyonjo, a teacher, has mastered the art of being a facilitator, not just an instructor.

“I believe I am a better teacher now. I involve learners actively, use different teaching methodologies, and incorporate ICT tools to help them understand and apply what they study,” Nanyonjo explains. This not only engages them but also gives me confidence in implementing the curriculum effectively.”

Her experience mirrors that of many other teachers. However, as part of the Ministry of Education's drive to improve education standards and prepare learners to compete in the modern job market, the National Curriculum Development Centre, with support from the British Council, designed and rolled out the lower secondary Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) in 2020.

Across Uganda, more than 1,200 teachers in 750 schools have so far been trained to implement the CBC at the lower secondary level. This scale of investment demonstrates how improving teacher standards directly impacts thousands of learners across the country.

While implementing the curriculum, teachers have faced common challenges, including difficulty in fully integrating generic skills, cross-cutting issues, and core competencies into their lessons.

To address these gaps, training modules and practical materials have been developed to guide teachers on lesson planning, assessment methods, and interactive teaching approaches. These tools aim to empower teachers to engage students more effectively and ensure that learning is connected to real-world skills.

Capacity building

During a high-level event hosted by the British Council in Uganda, the new National Teacher Qualifications Framework (NTQF) and a set of teacher support videos for the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) were unveiled and handed over to the Ministry of Education and Sports.

These resources are designed to set national standards for teacher training and provide practical tools that enhance classroom delivery.

The framework outlines clear benchmarks for professional growth, while the support videos demonstrate how teachers can plan lessons, apply learner-centred methodologies, and use effective assessment techniques.

At the event, Mary Frances Atima, the head of the directorate of education standards at the Ministry of Education, representing the Permanent Secretary Ms Kedrace Turyagyenda, noted that such tools mark a major step towards professionalising Uganda’s teaching workforce.

“At first, new reforms can feel distant to the ordinary teacher, but once they take root, their value becomes clear,” Atima said. She added that for the framework and teacher support videos to make a lasting impact, teachers must embrace a mindset change that is critical for the successful implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum.

Similarly, as the framework enables educators to track their progress, she also urged teachers to think creatively about how best to engage learners. While appreciating the British Council’s role in sustaining Uganda’s education reforms, Atima highlighted the growing support for teacher education and curriculum implementation, noting that these partnerships have strengthened the sector and helped reforms gain traction.

“Teacher education once attracted little support from development partners, but today we see renewed interest and stronger collaboration. This is a positive sign that our policies are gaining traction,” she remarked.

Teaching for change Other transformative programmes that were launched included the British Council Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme under the Going Global partnerships, and the Learning, Innovation and Transformation (LIT) programme funded by the Mastercard Foundation.

These initiatives aim to equip students with industry-ready skills for employment and entrepreneurship, while promoting inclusivity and expanding opportunities for marginalised communities.

By connecting teachers, school leaders, and students with practical tools and real-world expertise, these programmes ensure that learning is directly relevant to Uganda’s evolving workforce.

In classrooms where these approaches have taken root, students now collaborate on group projects, tackle problem-solving exercises, and use ICT tools to research and present ideas.

These active learning methods are gradually replacing rote memorisation and creating spaces where learners are encouraged to think critically and work together. David Mubiru, a beneficiary of the TVET programme, highlighted the practical impact of the training.

“The training opened my eyes to how curriculum and industry can work together. We learned practical skills that prepare us for real-world jobs, and I am excited to apply these in my career,” Mubiru said.

Therefore, through such initiatives teachers are empowered to deliver more interactive, learner-centred lessons, while students gain critical thinking, problem-solving, and collaboration skills, something that demonstrates how empowering educators directly transforms the learning experience.

Why teacher standards matter As the quality of teachers improves through continuous training, this also improves the quality of education, which ultimately helps learners to compete effectively for jobs.

For instance, when teachers move from rote instruction to facilitation, learners are empowered to build on their knowledge, apply skills to real-world situations, and develop competencies for lifelong success. Importantly, improving teacher quality ensures that education is inclusive and equitable.

This is because competent educators are better able to meet the diverse learning needs of students from all backgrounds, including marginalised communities, which creates a classroom environment where no learner is left behind.

Lucy Pearson, the regional director of Sub-Saharan Africa at the British Council said, “By investing in teacher development, we want to improve classroom delivery while shaping a generation of learners who are confident, capable, and ready to meet the demands of the modern world.”

Looking forward

To ensure long-term impact, Pearson said, “We must build systems that allow teachers and learners to continuously apply and develop learned skills.”

She added, “The British Council thus remains committed to standing with Uganda, supporting innovation and practice to help shape an education system that is inclusive, resilient and responsive to the aspirations of young people.”