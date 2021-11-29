Turning school bags into classroom furniture 

The production team; Lilliane Nakamya, Caroline Mirembe, Sarah Namisango and Daphine Nakalyantya at work at Zetu Africa in Makindye, a suburb of Kampala City. Photos / Edgar R Batte

By  Edgar R. Batte

What you need to know:

  • Under Zetu Africa, Arnold Mugagga has come up with a bag in which young learners can carry their school materials along with a fastened seat. The arrangement is set to benefit young learners in rural Uganda whereclasses are hardly furnished.

A classroom desk costs between Shs250, 000 to Shs300, 000 to make. With the Covid-19 pandemic, learners will be required to socially distance themselves from one another in order to avoid its spread.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.