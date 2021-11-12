TV show to ease science learning 

Children gathered around a television set. The United States of America ambassador to Uganda, Ms Natalie Brown, has said the Next Generation (N*Gen) children’s TV show, which will air on NTV will simplify science learning for children in school. COURTESY PHOTO

By  Paul Adude

What you need to know:

  • "Our collaboration with N*Gen has made it possible to share the story of our collective work with audiences of all ages across Africa and elsewhere in the world to offer ongoing learning opportunities for children whose education has been impacted by Covid-19..." Ms Natalie Brown, the United States of America ambassador

The United States of America ambassador to Uganda, Ms Natalie Brown, has said the Next Generation (N*Gen) children’s TV show, which will air on NTV will simplify science learning for children in school.
“The show is designed to foster a culture of curiosity, discovery, critical thinking while promoting girls empowerment and providing young people with accurate information about health, science and environmental issues that affect their daily lives,” she said.
Ms Brown made the remarks while launching the second season of N*Gen, a pan African Stem-based Children Television show on Tuesday at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) in Entebbe.

