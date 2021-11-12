TV show to ease science learning 

The United States of America ambassador to Uganda, Ms Natalie Brown, has said the Next Generation (N*Gen) children’s TV show, which will air on NTV will simplify science learning for children in school.

“The show is designed to foster a culture of curiosity, discovery, critical thinking while promoting girls empowerment and providing young people with accurate information about health, science and environmental issues that affect their daily lives,” she said.

Ms Brown made the remarks while launching the second season of N*Gen, a pan African Stem-based Children Television show on Tuesday at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) in Entebbe.

“Our collaboration with N*Gen has made it possible to share the story of our collective work with audiences of all ages across Africa and elsewhere in the world to offer ongoing learning opportunities for children whose education has been impacted by Covid-19...” Ms Brown said.

The second season of the TV show will premiere on Saturday on NTV at 8am on the topic of viruses and vaccines with subsequent episodes airing on the Daily monitor sister company every Saturday.

“NTV aired individual episodes from N*Gen’s first season more than 156 times in the past year and estimated the episodes reviewed more than 100 million times in Uganda. The first season was so successful and it is now broadcasted on 44 networks in 14 African countries, it also reached the USA,” she said.

The assistant director of UVRI, Ms Jennifer Serwanga, said teaching science visually would make children like the subject.

“The way it is acted simplifies the subject, makes it more easier to understand and children will pass exams,” she said.

The director of Peripheral Vision International, Mr Davidson Mugume, said: “Season One was more of a teaching experience where the teachers took us through different science topics. In Season Two, we want to make it more interactive...” he said.