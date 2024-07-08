Uganda Martyrs University launches course on chaplaincy

Uganda Martyrs University (UMU) has rolled out a short course on chaplaincy and pastoral care.

The new course aims at empowering chaplains in Uganda with essential knowledge, values and skills to enhance their work on spiritual and pastoral care.

“The short course, therefore, will equip chaplains with essential knowledge, values, skills and tools relevant for enhancing their spiritual and pastoral care roles; recognising the evolving challenges and needs of the contemporary world,” Ms Proscovia Nabatte, the head of public relations and marketing at UMU, said in a July 5 statement.

The course is expected to be launched today by the Chairperson of Uganda Martyrs University Council, Rt Rev Rapheal p’Mony Wokorach, at the university’s main campus in Nkozi,Mpigi District. Rev Wokorach is also the newly appointed Archbishop of Gulu Diocese.

Ms Nabatte said the launch will usher in the seven-day training and capacity building empowerment programme scheduled for July 8 to July 13.

More than 70 chaplains in Uganda serving in several institutions such as universities, schools, hospitals, military units, prisons, corporations, and public and private entities are expected to attend.

